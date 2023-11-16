Insightful Analysis: Unveiling the Power Struggle Behind Niger’s Recent Coup

The recent coup in Niger has left many questioning the motivations and dynamics that led to the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum. While the main fact remains that the coup was driven by a feud between President Bazoum and his chief guard, General Abdourahamane Tiani, the underlying factors and tensions tell a story of power struggle and legacy.

Bazoum, who succeeded his political godfather Mahamadou Issoufou in 2021, was determined to establish his authority in Niger. To solidify his position, he marginalized several influential figures within the military and public administration. This assertive drive, however, proved to be his Achilles heel.

General Tiani, the head of the presidential guard and a loyal ally to Issoufou, became concerned about his own future under Bazoum’s administration. Feeling that he was next in line to be sidelined, Tiani turned against his boss, confident that other military commanders would follow suit. This behind-the-scenes account is based on interviews with security officials, politicians, and current and former Western government officials.

In his post-coup address, Tiani claimed that he had acted in the best interest of the country. This narrative, however, does not align with the months-long efforts made by Bazoum to strengthen military cooperation with France and the United States, as well as launching anti-corruption programs that targeted some of Issoufou’s allies. These actions created enemies for Bazoum within the old establishment.

While Tiani had served as the head of Issoufou’s guard for many years and had helped thwart a previous coup attempt, he could not escape the sweeping changes implemented by Bazoum. The size of the presidential guard was reduced, and its budget began to be scrutinized. Fearing for his own position, Tiani confided in select military commanders about his plans to ensure their support, according to sources.

Timing played a crucial role in the execution of the coup. Tiani strategically waited until a large contingent of troops had been deployed to a remote location for Independence Day celebrations. This ensured that there would be minimal opposition from other branches of the military when the coup took place.

The aftermath of the coup has put Niger’s new administration at odds with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The country’s fifth coup in 50 years has dealt a blow to France and the United States, who have a significant military presence in Niger. The series of military takeovers in the region has forced France to withdraw troops, thus giving Russia an opportunity to increase its influence.

Speculation arose as to whether Issoufou had knowledge of Tiani’s intentions. As a key figure in West Africa, Issoufou’s silence in the days following the coup led to speculation. He had reportedly grown frustrated with Bazoum’s reluctance to heed his advice for the nation’s governance, especially in the oil sector.

While there is no evidence to suggest Issoufou colluded with Tiani, his efforts to mediate between the coup plotters and Bazoum suggest a more complex role. The arrest of Issoufou’s own son, the oil and energy minister, by the junta further discredits the theory of collusion.

President Bazoum’s experience during the coup tells a story of uncertainty and survival. Realizing that he was surrounded by Tiani’s soldiers, Bazoum sought refuge in the safe room of his residence, equipped with secure communications. After hours passed with no sign of help, he rejoined his family in the fully surrounded main part of the residence.

The coup was further cemented by General Salifou Mody, who was instructed by Tiani to secure the support of other branches of the security services. Mody, who had been stripped of his role as chief of staff of the Niger Armed Forces by Bazoum earlier in the year, was named Niger’s envoy to the United Arab Emirates but had never occupied the position.

As the dust settles in Niger, the nation faces political and diplomatic challenges ahead. The coup has not only affected its relationship with regional and global powers but has also raised concerns about the stability of the region. Niger will need to navigate these complexities as it strives for a stable and prosperous future.

FAQs

1. What led to the coup in Niger?

The coup was fueled by a power struggle between President Mohamed Bazoum and his chief guard, General Abdourahamane Tiani. Tiani feared being sidelined by Bazoum’s administration and turned against him.

2. How did President Bazoum attempt to establish his authority?

Bazoum sought to consolidate his power by marginalizing senior figures in the military and public administration. He also reinforced military cooperation with France and the United States and launched anti-corruption programs that targeted some of his predecessor’s allies.

3. What role did General Tiani play in the coup?

As the head of the presidential guard, Tiani strategically planned and executed the coup. He had sought the support of select military commanders and waited for troops to be deployed to a remote location before taking action.

4. How has the coup affected Niger’s relations with other countries?

The coup has strained Niger’s relationship with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and has raised concerns among former colonial ruler France and the United States, who have a significant military presence in Niger.

5. Was there any collusion between President Bazoum’s predecessor, Mahamadou Issoufou, and General Tiani?

While there is speculation, there is no evidence to suggest collusion between Issoufou and Tiani. Issoufou’s efforts to mediate between the coup plotters and Bazoum indicate a more complex role.

Sources:

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/)