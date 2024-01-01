In a bold move that is reshaping China’s defense landscape, Xi Jinping has initiated a sweeping purge of corruption within the country’s military-industrial complex. This undertaking, referred to as the “self-revolution,” aims to combat deep-rooted systemic issues that have hindered the sector’s efficiency and sustainability in the long term.

The self-revolution spearheaded by President Xi has brought about a paradigm shift in China’s approach to national defense. By targeting corruption and inefficiency head-on, the Chinese government is attempting to modernize and strengthen its military-industrial complex, subsequently bolstering its defensive capabilities.

Faced with increasing challenges in the global geopolitical landscape, China recognizes the urgent need for a robust and agile defense infrastructure. The defense and military-industrial sector represents a critical pillar of the country’s strategic preparedness, ensuring national security and safeguarding the interests of the Chinese people.

Throughout this self-revolution, China aims to bring about significant structural reforms within the defense industry. By eliminating corruption and other malpractices, the government aspires to create a transparent, accountable, and streamlined ecosystem that fosters innovation and efficiency.

