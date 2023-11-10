Discovering the Untapped Potential of Turkey’s Kaçkar Range for Heli-Skiing

As Thierry Gasser gazed out of the plane window, he couldn’t help but notice the magnificent snow-covered peaks sparkling under the bright sun. This sight was the catalyst for his journey to uncover a hidden gem in the heli-skiing world.

Gasser, an experienced Swiss mountain guide, had been searching for the perfect location to establish his own heli-ski business. It had to meet specific criteria: close proximity to Europe, a substantial mountain range, and an ideal coastal setting for optimal snow conditions. Little did he know that the southern edge of the Black Sea held the answer to his quest.

During a return trip from heli-skiing in Kyrgyzstan in 2001, Gasser caught a glimpse of the intriguing Kaçkar range in northeast Turkey. It was a breathtaking sight, and he knew he had to explore further. The towering mountains and expansive range were a clear indication that this region had the potential he was looking for.

Teaming up with Italian guiding friend Danilo Garin, Gasser embarked on a reconnaissance mission in the summer of 2002. They hiked through valleys, assessed local facilities, and surveyed the mountain range from the air. It was during this expedition that they realized the Kaçkar range, near the border with Georgia, checked all their boxes.

One small resort in the area, Ayder, captured their attention. Known for its traditional summer highland village charm, Ayder transformed into a winter wonderland when moist air from the Black Sea mixed with cold mountain air to create exceptional powder snow from January to April. The village, nestled in a narrow valley carved by the Firtina river, offered a picturesque setting for heli-skiing adventures.

Gasser organized the first heli-ski trips from Ayder in 2005, starting with just one helicopter rented from Air Zermatt in Switzerland. In the beginning, they had the village pretty much to themselves. However, word soon spread about the remarkable skiing opportunities hidden in this remote corner of Turkey.

Today, Ayder sees an influx of visitors during the winter season, attracted by the deep snow, breathtaking landscapes, and unique cultural experiences. Out-of-the-way villages come alive, adorned with snow-covered roofs and the distant sound of the call to prayer echoing through the valleys.

The Kaçkar range has become a haven for heli-skiing enthusiasts who want a taste of Canadian-style skiing without straying far from Europe. Thanks to the vision and perseverance of explorers like Gasser, Turkey’s untapped potential for winter sports has been brought to the world’s attention, offering skiers and snowboarders an adventure unlike any other.