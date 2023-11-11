The Rise of Drone Manufacturing in Russia and Iran’s Alliance

Russia and Iran have formed an unprecedented alliance in the development and production of advanced attack drones. This partnership aims to address Russia’s shortage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and enhance Iran’s manufacturing techniques. Together, they plan to build 6,000 self-detonating drones by summer 2025.

The collaboration is centered around a secret facility located in the Tatarstan region of Russia. Engineers at this facility are diligently working to establish a production line capable of manufacturing drones round-the-clock. To maintain secrecy, the engineers use coded language, referring to drones as “boats” and their explosives as “bumpers.”

As part of the collaboration, Russia appointed a retired official from its Federal Security Service to oversee the project’s security. Highly skilled employees had their passports seized to prevent them from leaving the country. Documents leaked from the program shed light on the extent of Russia’s commitment to the partnership.

The goal of this alliance is not only to address Russia’s shortage of UAVs but also to advance its position in the drone arms race. By domestically producing drones based on Iran’s Shahed-136 model, Russia aims to bolster its precision munitions supply and counter Ukraine’s attempts to retake occupied territory.

Improving Iranian Manufacturing Techniques

The leaked documents reveal that the Russian engineers at the facility are focused on improving Iran’s outdated manufacturing techniques. They aim to leverage Russia’s industrial expertise to mass-produce drones with higher quality control compared to previous Iranian efforts. The engineers also plan to enhance the capabilities of the drones, including the ability to autonomously coordinate swarm attacks.

If successful, this collaboration could significantly reshape modern warfare. The proliferation of advanced attack drones could tip the balance of power in conflicts and pose new challenges to defense strategies worldwide.

(Note: This article is a creative adaptation of the original source and does not include real external sources)