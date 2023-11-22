Exploring the Delicate Negotiations for the Release of Hostages in Israel

Amidst a high-stakes situation involving Israel, Hamas, the United States, and Qatar, negotiations were underway to secure the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recognizing the urgency of the situation, expressed the importance of reaching a deal to Brett McGurk, the White House Middle East coordinator, during a tense meeting in Tel Aviv.

Earlier that day, Netanyahu and President Joe Biden had agreed to the broad outlines of a deal that would lead to the release of the hostages. The breakthrough came when Hamas, after days of resistance, finally provided identifying information about the captives, confirming that women and children were among those held captive.

Though the actual number of hostages was believed to be higher than 50, both Israel and the US agreed to focus on securing the release of this initial group, in hopes that it would encourage Hamas to release more hostages in subsequent stages.

However, negotiations faced a setback when Hamas went silent. Qatar, the main mediator in the talks, struggled to reach the group. When Hamas eventually reemerged, they issued a demand for the Israel Defense Forces to withdraw from Al-Shifa hospital, which had been raided by the IDF. Despite the IDF’s refusal to comply fully, they indicated their intent to keep the hospital operational.

With negotiations back on track, President Biden made a call to the Emir of Qatar, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. The Emir assured Biden of their commitment to finalizing the deal. Days later, McGurk met with the Emir in Doha to review the draft agreement, which outlined the process for the release of women and children, along with incentives for Hamas to release more hostages.

The Israeli war cabinet approved the agreement with minor modifications, and the text was relayed to Hamas for their final consideration. The Emir of Qatar conveyed that this was the last offer. Finally, on Tuesday morning, Hamas approved the deal in response to their Qatari interlocutors.

While negotiations had commenced shortly after the October 7 attack by Hamas, the groundwork for the deal was laid over the following weeks. The Biden administration established effective communication with Hamas through the intermediation of Qatar. The successful release of two American citizens from Gaza on October 23 provided proof that negotiations were possible, leading to the subsequent effort to secure the release of a larger group of hostages.

Key figures involved in the negotiations included the director of Mossad, who was delegated by the Israelis, and CIA Director Bill Burns, who became intimately involved. Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani engaged directly with senior Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh to facilitate the discussions.

Throughout October, President Biden communicated to Netanyahu that a significant number of hostages could be released, and Hamas seemingly agreed to the parameters of a deal for the release of women and children. However, Israel remained skeptical, as they had not received any proof of life for the hostages or substantiation of Hamas’ claims.

The delicate negotiations involved numerous discussions, diplomatic efforts, and tense moments. Ultimately, a breakthrough was achieved with the approval of the deal, offering hope for the safe release of the hostages and a potential resolution to the conflict.