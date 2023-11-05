South African vigilante group Operation Dudula, known for targeting businesses owned by foreign nationals, has transformed itself into a national political party ahead of next year’s general election. The group, which originated in Soweto two years ago, has gained support by capitalizing on the frustrations and economic hardships experienced by many South Africans.

With unemployment rates as high as 33% and the country ranked as one of the most unequal in the world, foreigners have become an easy scapegoat. However, the number of migrants living in South Africa has been greatly exaggerated. According to a report by the Institute for Security Studies, there are approximately 3.95 million migrants in the country, making up only 6.5% of the population. This figure includes all immigrants, regardless of legal status or country of origin.

The rise of anti-migrant sentiment can be attributed, in part, to the xenophobic rhetoric used by public officials, politicians, and anti-migrant groups. This has perpetuated the myth that South Africa is overrun by immigrants, creating a hostile environment for those who have chosen to make the country their home.

Operation Dudula, which translates to “force out” in Zulu, has tapped into these sentiments to build a following. Its members believe that by targeting foreign-owned businesses, they are helping to address the economic struggles faced by South Africans. However, their actions have been widely condemned as acts of violence and discrimination.

As Operation Dudula expands its influence into national politics, it poses a significant challenge to the ruling African National Congress (ANC), led by Nelson Mandela during the country’s transition to democracy. The group’s anti-migrant platform resonates with a population disillusioned by high levels of unemployment and inequality. If the ANC fails to address these issues effectively, support for the party could decline further.

While the core fact remains that Operation Dudula has evolved into a political party, it is important to recognize that their actions perpetuate harmful stereotypes and have far-reaching consequences for the immigrant communities in South Africa. It is crucial for the country’s leaders to promote inclusivity, address economic disparities, and challenge the xenophobic rhetoric that fuels anti-migrant sentiments.