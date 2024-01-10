Exploring the Depths: Unveiling the Network of Hamas Tunnels

Deep beneath the surface of the Israel-Hamas conflict lies a complex and expansive network of tunnels known as the “Gaza Metro.” More than just a means of transportation and concealment for fighters, these tunnels have also been transformed into cells to hold hostages. NewsNation correspondent Robert Sherman recently ventured into this hidden world, shedding light on its dark and endless maze.

Descended deep underground, where sunlight becomes a distant memory, Sherman described the tunnels as a damp and foreboding labyrinth. Unlike anything above ground, this subterranean underworld has no foreseeable end, stretching out in all directions. The conditions within these tunnels, as reported by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, have caused serious respiratory and mental health issues for those held captive.

Beneath the surface, the vast expanse of the Gaza Metro spans hundreds of miles. Sherman explored one tunnel that was surprisingly wide enough to accommodate a car, showcasing a level of infrastructure that hinted at the extensive planning and investment involved in its construction. With concrete structures, ventilation tubes, and wiring for electricity, these tunnels are far more than just makeshift hiding places.

During his journey, Sherman was shown the largest tunnel the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have discovered to date. Located less than a quarter of a mile from the Israeli border, this colossal tunnel reaches a depth of 50 meters and extends for four kilometers, penetrating deep into the heart of Gaza. The maze-like nature of these tunnels, as Sherman remarked, creates a lethal web that ensnares anyone who ventures into its depths.

The IDF has already uncovered approximately 1,500 underground tunnels in Gaza, but their extent remains unknown. How many more of these secret passageways lie undiscovered is a question that haunts the minds of those tasked with countering Hamas’s subterranean operations.

