New evidence emerges: Gaza hospital allegedly used as Hamas command center

The Israeli military has recently intensified its efforts to substantiate claims that Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa Hospital, was utilized as a command center by Hamas. As the consequences of the war and the capture of the hospital continue to affect Israel, the need to provide evidence has become increasingly pressing.

In a series of recently released videos and photographs, the Israeli military has showcased additional details regarding a tunnel that was discovered on the hospital premises. The footage also includes security camera recordings that depict the presence of two hostages, who were allegedly taken to the hospital by Hamas militants on October 7th. It is claimed that on that day, Hamas militants were responsible for the deaths of over 1,200 people in Israel, while also taking more than 200 individuals as hostages back to Gaza.

While the Israeli military’s efforts to establish the hospital’s link to Hamas are underway, it is important to note that these claims are yet to be verified independently. The situation remains complex, with implications on the humanitarian front as well as the political and military realm.

