The Resilience of Soroka Medical Center: Responding to Unprecedented Attacks

In the aftermath of the recent Hamas terrorist attacks on Southern Israel, Soroka Medical Center, located approximately 25 miles from the Gaza Strip, emerged as a resilient healthcare institution. The hospital swiftly became a beacon of hope, providing critical medical care to 700 victims within the first 18 hours following the attacks.

Dr. Shlomi Codish, the CEO of Soroka, expressed astonishment at the magnitude of injuries inflicted on innocent civilians, including children and the elderly. The hospital staff worked tirelessly, braving a perilous environment marked by falling bombs and incessant air raid sirens. The dedication and unwavering commitment of the medical personnel was exemplified by their willingness to treat patients under fire.

The accounts witnessed by the staff during their 36-hour shifts were profoundly distressing. Dr. Codish recalled the horrifying sight of a patient who arrived at the hospital wearing pajamas, having been shot while she slept. The senseless violence extended to a tragic event where a pregnant woman was shot in the abdomen, resulting in the loss of her unborn child.

The sheer number of incoming patients overwhelmed Soroka Medical Center, forcing the medical team to adapt rapidly. Surgical procedures were performed in the emergency department as there was insufficient time for patients to be transported to the operating theater. Unsurprisingly, the intensity and severity of the attacks led to the tragic loss of 18 lives among those treated at the hospital.

The stress experienced by the healthcare professionals was compounded by the knowledge that their own family members were at risk in the hot-zone of the terrorist attacks. Despite this personal anguish, they diligently fulfilled their duty, knowing that their sacrifices were necessary in the face of imminent danger.

Dr. Codish emphasized the unprecedented nature of these attacks, particularly in context of the victims. In military events, soldiers typically possess protective equipment, thereby reducing the severity of injuries caused by gunshots. However, these attacks targeted young civilians attending social gatherings, leaving them vulnerable to grave harm.

The hospital’s efforts to accommodate the influx of patients were extraordinary. Helicopters ferried critically injured individuals to Soroka, while others were transported by ambulance or even sought rides from passing motorists. The resilience and resourcefulness displayed by the victims, bravely walking for miles to reach safety, demonstrated the unwavering spirit of those affected by these senseless acts of violence.

As Soroka Medical Center temporarily transferred 700 patients to hospitals further away from Gaza via helicopter fleets, it became apparent that a continuous influx of wounded individuals was imminent. The heroic efforts undertaken by the medical staff underscored their commitment to creating space for new casualties in need of urgent care.

