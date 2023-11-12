New Report Reveals Alarming Increase in Weapons Flow to West Bank

A recent report has uncovered a significant surge in the flow of weapons to the West Bank, with Iran being identified as the main source. The rogue Middle Eastern regime has been smuggling guns and missiles into the occupied territory, utilizing various tactics such as disguising them as aid packages. The weapons are primarily intended for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a distinct group from Hamas, which recently carried out a devastating terrorist attack that resulted in numerous casualties.

According to Michael Horowitz, the head of intelligence for consulting firm Le Beck International, the weapons flow has seen a sharp increase over the past year, indicating Iran’s renewed focus on the West Bank. The supply route involves transit through Iraq and Syria, eventually reaching Lebanon or Jordan before reaching the intended destination.

The report highlights Iran’s intention to turn Jordan into a transit area for weapons destined for Israel. Amer Al-Sabaileh, the founder of Security Languages, a counterterrorism think tank, expressed concerns that these weapons could also be used within Jordan itself. The ease with which Jordan could become a target for those seeking to retaliate against the US and the West is a cause for worry.

The weapons smuggled through Jordan include Iranian copies of US Claymore antipersonnel mines, M4-style assault rifles, and TNT explosives, as revealed by a senior Jordanian official. Additionally, Israeli border forces stationed in the West Bank have seized antipersonnel mines manufactured in Iran and Russia. The transportation of these weapons often occurs via trucks traversing the desert region of Syria and Jordan.

To make matters more challenging for authorities, Iran has also adopted the use of drones in its weapons pipeline. These unmanned aerial vehicles have been employed to transport arms from Iran to the West Bank. The ability of even inexpensive commercial drones to carry multiple assault weapons simultaneously, coupled with their evasive nature, poses a significant challenge for security forces.

Meanwhile, another revelation from the report involves the Iranian airline Mahan, which has allegedly been using humanitarian aid as a cover to transport weapons into Syria. This method has allowed them to evade suspicion while exacerbating the supply of arms in the region.

The alarming weapons flow has not gone unnoticed, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reiterating their preparedness for any potential threats. The IDF spokesperson emphasized the reinforcement of troops and readiness for all possible scenarios. Similarly, gun shop owners in Jordan noted the abundance of weapons circulating within the country, emphasizing the heightened risks associated with such a situation.

Efforts to address the issue are underway, with a Jordanian lawmaker being detained for attempting to smuggle over 200 firearms into the West Bank. Jordan, which plays a pivotal role in preventing arms smuggling, faces the burden of combatting this pressing challenge independently. The Palestinian Authority, responsible for monitoring parts of the West Bank, has also heightened its efforts, with increased weapons seizures in recent years.

The escalation of tensions in the region, particularly due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, further underscores the urgency of addressing the weapons flow to the West Bank. The recent increase in casualties and the Palestinian Authority’s efforts to maintain stability highlight the gravity of the situation.

As more weapons enter the West Bank, concerns grow regarding the potential for a cycle of violence and further militarization of the area. The influx of arms and the subsequent deployment of Israeli forces in response could perpetuate a dangerous pattern, demanding international attention and collaborative efforts to find a peaceful resolution.