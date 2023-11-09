The Strategic Calculations Behind Hamas’ Hostage Release

Hamas’ recent hostage releases may seem like random acts of goodwill, but there is a deeper strategic calculation at play, according to expert analysis. Christopher O’Leary, a former FBI agent and hostage-team expert, suggests that Hamas is carefully curating its hostage releases to achieve specific outcomes.

The first release of an American mother and daughter is believed to be a ploy to pressure the Biden administration into urging Israel to delay its planned ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. By buying time through this act of apparent mercy, Hamas aims to shift the dynamics of the ongoing conflict.

Similarly, the release of two elderly Israeli women serves a different purpose. O’Leary suggests that Hamas strategically chose these hostages to convey an image of being a “legitimate negotiator with some kind of humanitarian leaning.” This calculated move seeks to manipulate international perception, painting Hamas as a group capable of empathy despite their previous brutal acts.

Hamas’ treatment of hostages reflects their agenda. O’Leary notes that Hamas separates hostages into different groups based on gender, nationality, and military affiliation. These divisions serve the purpose of preventing soldiers from gathering information or attempting escape. Hostages who are considered more vulnerable, such as women and children, are kept under better conditions to maintain their “currency” value for future negotiations.

While Hamas may want to be perceived as a legitimate fighting force, the act of holding hostages violates both the rules of war and the Geneva Convention. Their ultimate goal, however, lies in using captive Israeli soldiers as bargaining chips for the release of imprisoned terrorists. A previous hostage exchange in 2011, which secured the freedom of thousands of Palestinian prisoners, exemplifies this tactic.

The number of hostages may be higher than officially reported, and experts suggest that Qatar will likely continue to play a significant role in future negotiations. The released hostages, including Yocheved Lifshitz, Nurit Cooper, Judith Raanan, and her daughter Natalie, may provide valuable insights into the situation after intelligence debriefs.

In conclusion, the recent hostage releases by Hamas are not acts of humanitarianism alone. They represent a carefully calculated strategy aimed at manipulating both local and international dynamics, ultimately working towards Hamas’ long-term objectives.