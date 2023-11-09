Understanding the Complexity of Hamas’ Underground Network

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates, the focus has turned to Hamas’ vast underground network of tunnels. Israeli officials estimate that there are 1,300 tunnels spanning 300 miles across the Gaza Strip. This underground labyrinth, often referred to as the “Gaza Metro,” is one of the most elaborate of its kind in the world.

Unlike traditional warfare that takes place on the surface, a ground war in Gaza presents unique challenges. Both sides could find themselves engaged in a “three-dimensional” urban war, with combatants firing from rooftops, streets, and underground passageways. This poses a significant risk to civilians, including children, who still reside in these neighborhoods.

The Hamas tunnels, meticulously constructed over decades, are fortified with precast concrete and equipped with tramways, electric lighting, communication nodes, and ventilation systems. While some tunnels are narrow and barely tall enough for a short person, others are wide enough to accommodate small vehicles. Israeli soldiers have faced dangers inside these tunnels before, with instances of being grabbed and dragged deeper by Hamas militants.

The tunnels provide Hamas fighters with multiple advantages. They can quickly redeploy, resupply, rearm, evacuate their wounded, and escape over significant distances. The infrastructure is not designed for civilian use, according to Hamas, but exclusively for the fighters. Israeli military protocol generally prohibits regular troops from entering the tunnels due to the high risk of capture or death, so the strategy will likely involve destroying them from a distance.

In the previous major ground offensive into Gaza in 2014, the Israelis neutralized 32 tunnels, 14 of which crossed into Israel. These attack tunnels aimed to strike Israeli military bases and farming villages along the Gaza border. This time, Israel has declared its goal is to eliminate Hamas as a governing and military force in Gaza while rescuing the hostages believed to be held in the tunnels.

The construction of these tunnels takes advantage of the unique geological composition of Gaza, where sandy silt layers provide relatively easy digging conditions. Traditional tools can be used without being detected from above ground. The expertise gained from water well digging and earlier smuggling tunnels at the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt has been instrumental in the development of this vast underground network.

The underground infrastructure serves various purposes, including command and control centers, armories, food and fuel storage, weapons caches, and even underground factories for rocket production. The intricacy and extent of this network demonstrate the dedication and resourcefulness of Hamas in its ongoing conflict with Israel.

It is crucial to recognize the complexity and significance of the Hamas tunnels for a comprehensive understanding of the ongoing conflict. As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how effectively Israel can deal with this underground threat while minimizing the impact on civilians in this densely populated region.