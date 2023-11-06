China’s Advancements in Stealth Submarines Pose Challenges for Global Security

China’s development of a new generation of nuclear-armed submarines is intensifying an already existing submarine arms race. These submarines, known as the Type 096, are expected to pose a significant challenge to the efforts of the United States and its allies to track them. Analysts and defense attaches are increasingly concerned about the stealth capabilities of the Type 096 submarines, as evidence mounts that China is on track to have them operational before the end of the decade.

Unlike China’s older Type 094 submarines, which are relatively noisy, the Type 096 submarines are expected to be far harder to detect. The research published by the US Naval War College’s China Maritime Studies Institute predicts that the new submarines will be comparable to state-of-the-art Russian submarines in terms of stealth, sensors, and weapons.

These advancements in China’s submarine technology have profound implications for global security. The discreet efforts to track China’s submarines have become a key driver for increased deployments and contingency planning by the US Navy and other militaries across the Indo-Pacific region.

The international community, including the United States, Australia, Britain, Japan, India, and others, is already engaged in an intense subsurface surveillance battle. Anti-submarine warfare drills and deployments of sub-hunting aircraft, such as the P-8 Poseidon, have been increasing in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.

The prospect of quieter Chinese submarines has also played a role in the recently announced AUKUS deal among Australia, Britain, and the US. This partnership aims to address the rising submarine capabilities of China by increasing the deployments of attack submarines.

While China’s advancements in submarine technology are a concern for global security, it is important to note that China and Russia do not see each other as adversaries in the naval field according to Vasily Kashin, a Moscow-based Chinese military scholar. China’s focus is primarily on challenging the United States and its naval supremacy.

As China continues to invest in submarine capabilities and propel the submarine arms race forward, it is crucial for the international community to closely monitor and adapt to these advancements. The ability to detect and track these submarines will become increasingly critical for maintaining stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.