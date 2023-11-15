FAQs About Your FT.com Trial

Here are some commonly asked questions about your trial access to FT.com:

What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will have complete digital access to FT.com, which includes everything in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

Standard Digital provides access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinion.

Premium Digital includes all the features of Standard Digital, plus access to our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

To see a detailed comparison of Standard and Premium Digital, click here.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you do nothing, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month, and you will retain complete access to FT.com.

However, for cost savings, you can change your plan at any time during your trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. If you choose to pay annually at the end of the trial, you can save 20% on your subscription while still retaining premium access.

Alternatively, you also have the option to downgrade to Standard Digital, which offers a robust journalistic offering that fulfills the needs of many users. To compare Standard and Premium Digital, click here.

Any changes you make to your subscription plan will become effective at the end of the trial period, giving you full access for 4 weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel.

When can I cancel?

You can change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option on the right-hand side.

Even if you decide to cancel, you will still be able to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments for your convenience.

By answering these frequently asked questions, we hope to provide clarity and assistance throughout your FT.com trial. If you have any further inquiries, please feel free to reach out to our support team.