Narayana Murthy: Promoting Hard Work for India’s Progress

In a recent interview, Narayana Murthy, the founder of IT consultancy Infosys, has voiced his opinion on the need for Indian employees to work a 70-hour work week, emphasizing the importance of their dedication to the progress of their country. Murthy believes that low productivity is hindering India’s growth potential and advocates for young Indians to draw inspiration from Germany and Japan’s postwar era, during which they worked diligently to rebuild their nations.

Asserting his perspective, Murthy stated, “Our youngsters must say, ‘This is my country, I want to work 70-hours a week.'” He further emphasized that India has finally gained respect on the global stage, and it is crucial to capitalize on this by consolidating and accelerating progress. Murthy’s sentiments are driven by his belief that hard work and dedication are necessary to propel India forward in the modern world.

Murthy, who founded Infosys in 1981 with only six engineers and $250, capitalized on the demand for outsourcing IT operations and built a successful company. Despite stepping down as CEO in 2002, Infosys continues to flourish with a market capitalization of approximately $68 billion. Notably, the firm experienced a 14.6% increase in revenue, amounting to $18 billion last year.

While Murthy’s call for longer working hours has generated both support and debate among business leaders and the general public, it reflects a broader trend of tech founders urging employees to work longer and harder. However, these ideas are facing criticism in light of growing conversations surrounding work-life balance.

The advocacy for intense work schedules, such as “996” in China, has provoked a backlash among younger workers who reject the belief that success solely depends on long hours and tireless efforts. In response to the culture of overwork, the concept of “lying flat” has emerged, with individuals intentionally choosing to do the bare minimum required to get by. This trend is evident not only in China but also among younger workers in the United States and Europe, who reject the notion of “hustle culture” and prioritize a healthier work-life equilibrium.

As the conversation around work and productivity evolves, it is clear that a holistic approach to employee well-being must be considered. While dedication and hard work are vital components of success, it is equally important to prioritize personal and professional balance to foster a sustainable and fulfilling work environment.