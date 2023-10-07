What is a Vegan Diet?

Curious about becoming a vegan? Here is what you need to know about the vegan diet.

Zhanna Samsonova, also known as Zhanna D’Art on social media, reportedly died of starvation due to her exclusive raw vegan diet of exotic fruits, seeds, and juices. During a tour of Southeast Asia, Samsonova’s friends claimed that she began seeking medical treatment at a clinic at one friend’s request, according to the New York Post, which attributed her death to starvation.

Zhanna Samsonova’s diet consisted of just fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies, and juices. According to Samsonova’s social media, the influencer ate a completely raw vegan diet consisting only of fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies, and juices. A newspaper in Kazan, Russia, where she is from, reported that her mother, Vera Samsonova, has not been given official documentation yet but was told her daughter’s death was caused by a cholera-like infection. The mother believes her body was weakened by the vegan diet, which may have been a contributing factor.

Though the cause of her death has not been finalized, Samsonova’s friends and followers have speculated that her vegan diet was a factor. “Zhanna’s idle stagnation was causing her to melt before our eyes, but she believed everything was fine,” one person commented. “Only her eyes, merry eyes, and gorgeous hair compensated for the dreadful sight of a body tortured by idiocy. Forgive me if it sounds harsh.”

In 2022, a vegan diet led to the death of an 18-month-old boy in Florida. A jury convicted Sheila O’Leary of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse, and two counts of child neglect after the boy died in his sleep in 2019. According to authorities, the boy’s diet consisted of only raw fruits and vegetables and breast milk. He was 17 pounds at the time, seven pounds below average weight. Three other children, all under the age of 11, were also found to be suffering from malnutrition and dehydration.