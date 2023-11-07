Baby’s Eye Color Changes After COVID-19 Treatment: A Bizarre Phenomenon

A recent case in Thailand has shown an unusual side effect of the antiviral treatment, favipiravir, commonly used to treat mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 in children. In this particular instance, a 6-month-old baby boy’s dark brown eyes changed to bright blue just hours after starting the medication.

The concerned mother immediately reached out to medical professionals who advised her to discontinue the treatment. Remarkably, within five days of stopping the medication, the baby’s eye color returned to its original shade. Medical examinations revealed that the cornea had cleared, and no blue pigment deposits were found on the surface of the iris or the anterior lens capsule.

While experts remain uncertain about the exact cause of this phenomenon, they suspect that the fluorescence emitted by the drug, its metabolites, or additional tablet components might be responsible for the eye color change.

It’s essential to note that this case did not result in any lasting damage to the child’s vision, and they successfully overcame their COVID-19 symptoms. However, this is not the first instance of corneal discoloration associated with favipiravir. In 2021, a 20-year-old man in India reported a similar adverse effect after taking the drug.

Favipiravir has been approved as a COVID-19 treatment in various countries, including Japan, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Moldova, and Kazakhstan. It also received emergency use authorization in Italy in 2020. However, it has yet to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States.

The unique case of the baby’s eye color change serves as a reminder of the potential side effects that can arise with any medication. Further studies and research are needed to understand the correlation between favipiravir and corneal discoloration fully. As always, it is crucial for both medical professionals and patients to remain vigilant and report any unexpected symptoms or reactions to ensure the safety and efficacy of treatments.