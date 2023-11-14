Indonesia’s President Jokowi Struggles with Lingering Cough as Air Quality Deteriorates

Indonesia’s President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has been grappling with a persistent cough for the past month, raising concerns about his health. While the cause of the cough is currently being diagnosed by doctors, there are suggestions that it may be linked to the deteriorating air quality in the capital city of Jakarta.

Jakarta has long been plagued by severe air pollution, with recent data from Swiss air quality technology company IQAir revealing that it has the worst air pollution in the world. The city’s air quality is affected by various factors, including vehicle exhaust emissions, construction projects, biomass burning, coal use, and the release of aerosols. Additionally, factories and industries in the surrounding areas contribute to the problem by emitting a noxious smog that blankets the capital.

The president’s cough serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of inaction on addressing air pollution. In 2021, Jokowi lost a significant lawsuit filed by citizens who held him and other government officials responsible for the pollution crisis. The court ruled that the defendants had neglected their duty to control air pollution in Jakarta and ordered them to take measures to improve the air quality.

Despite the court’s decision, the government has continued to appeal the verdict, prolonging the process and frustrating plaintiffs involved in the lawsuit. People like Elisa Sutanudjaja, one of the plaintiffs, question the delayed response from the government and the impact it has had on public health. Jakarta’s rising respiratory infections, which now affect around 600,000 residents, illustrate the urgency of addressing the air pollution crisis.

While attempts to tackle the problem have been made, critics argue that they fall short of what is needed. Measures such as creating more green spaces and promoting hybrid working conditions have been deemed insufficient. Activists and plaintiffs argue that the government should take more decisive action, hold industries accountable, improve public transportation, and prioritize solutions that effectively combat pollution.

Amidst the ongoing struggle to improve Jakarta’s air quality, there has been a proposal to move the capital city to a new location in East Kalimantan. This ambitious plan aims to address Jakarta’s multitude of problems, including air pollution, traffic congestion, overcrowding, and sinking caused by excessive groundwater extraction. However, skeptics like Sutanudjaja dismiss the idea as merely relocating the problem rather than solving it.

As the government grapples with the president’s persistent cough and mounting pressure to address air pollution, the focus remains on finding effective strategies to improve Jakarta’s air quality and safeguard the health of its residents.

