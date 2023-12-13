New Article: Indonesia’s Presidential Debate Highlights Key Issues

The first televised debate among Indonesian presidential candidates took place recently, shedding light on crucial issues and providing insights into the upcoming election. The debate focused on law and human rights, with three candidates, Prabowo Subianto, Ganjar Pranowo, and Anies Baswedan, presenting their mission statements and answering questions from experts.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the debate, no clear frontrunner emerged among the candidates. According to experts, none of them managed to land a “knock-out punch” that would significantly change voting projections. While Prabowo is currently ahead in opinion polls, surveys also suggest that a significant percentage of voters remain undecided.

In terms of human rights policies, there were notable distinctions between the candidates. Anies and Ganjar emphasized freedom of expression, accountability for security force violence, and resolution for past human rights abuses. On the other hand, Prabowo appeared defensive and denied any democratic regression. However, experts believe that all candidates failed to demonstrate new approaches to tackle gross human rights violations effectively.

The debate also placed Prabowo’s past under scrutiny. He was questioned about his alleged involvement in the kidnappings of student activists in 1998, during his tenure as a commander in Indonesia’s special forces. Prabowo has consistently denied these allegations and has never been convicted of any human rights abuses. The other candidates did not press him hard enough on this issue, considering its potential impact on the voters.

Ganjar, the presidential candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party, struggled to make a lasting impact during the debate. His vague stance on policy issues and reliance on appealing to lower socioeconomic voters through personal anecdotes did not resonate strongly with the audience.

Moving forward, it is evident that the upcoming debates will play a critical role in shaping public opinion and influencing the course of the election. The next debate, scheduled for December 22, will focus on defense, security, geopolitics, and international relations.

