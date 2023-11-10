Indonesia Court Sentences Woman to Prison for TikTok Video

An Indonesian court has handed down a two-year prison sentence to a woman for a TikTok video that reportedly incited religious hatred. The woman, identified as Lina Lutfiawati, also known as Lina Mukherjee, ignited controversy after saying a Muslim prayer and consuming pork, which is forbidden in Islam, in the video. In addition to the prison term, Lutfiawati has been ordered to pay a fine of 250 million rupiah ($16,262) as a result of her conviction on blasphemy charges.

The case brings attention to the issue of freedom of expression in Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority country in the world. Inciting hatred against a religious group falls under the umbrella of blasphemy laws, which critics argue have been used to restrict freedom of speech. This case raises concerns about the extent to which these laws are employed to target religious minorities.

Various incidents in recent years have highlighted the contentious nature of blasphemy laws in Indonesia. In 2017, Jakarta Governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, a Christian, was sentenced to two years in prison for blasphemy after quoting a verse from the Quran during his re-election campaign speech. In a similar vein, an ethnic Chinese woman named Meiliana received an 18-month prison sentence in 2018 for complaining about a loud mosque, also invoking blasphemy laws.

The case of Lina Lutfiawati has renewed discussions about the protection of freedom of expression in Indonesia. Critics argue that while the government has made promises to uphold this fundamental right, the implementation of blasphemy laws often ends up curbing freedom and targeting specific religious groups. The sentencing of Lutfiawati serves as a reminder that the vast diversity within Indonesia must be respected and balanced against the need to maintain social harmony and religious sensitivities.