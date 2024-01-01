Indonesian Navy Turns Away Rohingya Refugee Boat off Aceh Coast Amidst Growing Tensions

Amidst a sudden influx of boat arrivals and increasing resentment among some residents in the region, the Indonesian navy has chosen to push back a boat carrying Rohingya refugees as it approached the coast of Aceh.

The coastguard detected the wooden vessel entering Indonesian waters on Wednesday, prompting the navy ship KRI Bontang-907 to locate the boat approximately 63 nautical miles off Aceh. The navy then ensured that the boat did not return to Indonesian waters, as stated in a release on its website.

Although the number of people on board remains unknown, it is suspected that the Rohingya refugees, a predominantly Muslim minority from Myanmar, were forced out of their homeland and into neighboring Bangladesh following a brutal military crackdown in 2017—now under investigation as a genocide.

Since November, more than 1,500 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Indonesia via poorly equipped wooden boats, according to data from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). This sudden increase in arrivals has fueled growing hostility among locals in Aceh.

Indonesia has appealed for international assistance and increased patrols in its waters, with a promise to crack down on human traffickers involved in this recent wave of boat arrivals.

In response to the situation, a group of students stormed the basement of a local community hall in Banda Aceh, where around 137 Rohingya refugees were seeking shelter, demanding their deportation.

Most of the refugees are in poor health due to weeks at sea with inadequate food and water supplies. Expressing concern, the UNHCR stated that it was deeply disturbed by the mob attack on a site where vulnerable refugee families were seeking refuge.

Historically known for providing a safe haven to the Rohingya, Indonesia, although not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention on Refugees, has shifted its stance this year. Particularly in Aceh, some residents argue that the Rohingya pose a burden on society and behave poorly, leading to a souring of the mood towards them.

With nearly 90 percent of its population being Muslim, Indonesia faces growing pressure to take action against the rising hostilities towards the Rohingya. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi acknowledged the challenges posed by this complex issue during a press briefing.

The sailing season typically occurs from November to April, when the seas are calmer.

Currently, countless Rohingya live in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh, while those who remain in Myanmar are denied citizenship and confined to internal displacement camps, where their movements are severely restricted.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: Who are the Rohingya refugees?

A: The Rohingya are a predominantly Muslim minority group from Myanmar who have faced persecution and violence, leading to a mass exodus from their homeland.

Q: Why did the Indonesian navy push back the Rohingya refugee boat?

A: The Indonesian navy pushed back the boat as it approached the coast of Aceh due to a sudden increase in boat arrivals and growing resentment among some residents in the region.

Q: How many Rohingya refugees have arrived in Indonesia?

A: According to data from the UNHCR, over 1,500 Rohingya refugees have landed in Indonesia since November.

Q: What measures has Indonesia taken to address the situation?

A: Indonesia has intensifying patrols in its waters and appealing for international assistance to crack down on suspected human traffickers involved in the recent influx of boat arrivals.

Q: What are the living conditions of the Rohingya refugees in Indonesia?

A: Many of the refugees are in poor health after spending weeks at sea with insufficient supplies of food and water.

Q: How has the attitude towards the Rohingya changed in Indonesia?

A: While Indonesia was previously known for providing a safe haven to the Rohingya, there has been a shift in mood, particularly in Aceh, where some residents claim that the Rohingya behave badly and create a burden on society.