Indonesia Urges ASEAN to Avoid Destructive Rivalry as Summit Kicks Off

JAKARTA, Sept 5 – As leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) assembled for a summit, Indonesia issued a warning against the bloc getting caught up in power struggles. The summit aims to address concerns about divisions on peace efforts in Myanmar and emphasize the group’s relevance.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged ASEAN leaders to develop a long-term tactical strategy that meets people’s expectations and emphasizes peace and stability. He emphasized the importance of not allowing the bloc to become a battleground for destructive rivalries.

The ASEAN bloc, founded in the 1960s as a countermeasure against the spread of communism, values unity and non-interference in internal affairs. However, critics argue that this stance limits its effectiveness in addressing pressing issues within its member states.

In the case of Myanmar, where violence persists two years after a military coup, ASEAN has excluded junta leaders from high-level meetings. However, differences have emerged within the bloc, with Indonesia seeking to engage all sides to advance an ASEAN peace plan while Thailand attempts to engage with Myanmar’s military leaders.

During the summit, ASEAN leaders reached a consensus not to allow Myanmar to chair the bloc in 2026 as originally planned. Instead, the Philippines will assume the role a year earlier, according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The summit is also marked by concerns over China’s growing rivalry with the United States. Some ASEAN members have established close diplomatic, business, and military ties with Beijing, while others remain cautious.

Additionally, China recently released a “10-dash line” map, asserting its claim to a significant portion of the South China Sea. This move is anticipated to add urgency to the ongoing negotiations on a code of conduct for the strategic waterway.

Amid questions about ASEAN’s relevance, the absence of U.S. President Joe Biden from the talks has raised eyebrows. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend in his place, alongside Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

FAQ:

What is ASEAN?

ASEAN stands for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It is a regional intergovernmental organization consisting of ten member states in Southeast Asia.

What is the purpose of the ASEAN summit?

The ASEAN summit is a meeting of leaders from member states to discuss and address important issues facing the region, such as political, economic, and social matters.

What are the main challenges facing ASEAN?

ASEAN faces various challenges, including maintaining unity among member states, addressing conflicts within the region, promoting economic development, and dealing with external powers’ influence.

Why is Myanmar a topic of concern at the ASEAN summit?

Myanmar has been a subject of concern due to ongoing violence and political instability following a military coup. ASEAN member states have been grappling with how to address the situation and promote peace within the country.

What is the South China Sea dispute?

The South China Sea dispute involves competing territorial claims over the South China Sea between several countries, including ASEAN member states and China. The dispute centers around sovereignty, maritime boundaries, and the control of resources in the region.