JAKARTA – In the wake of recent accusations made by the Israeli military, Indonesia’s foreign ministry has come forward to clarify the purpose and role of the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza. Contrary to claims that the hospital has been used by Hamas to carry out attacks, the foreign ministry states that the facility was established with the sole intention of providing humanitarian aid and catering to the medical needs of Palestinians in Gaza.

The Israeli military alleged that Hamas has been utilizing hospitals as strategic bases in their ongoing conflict. They exposed a network of tunnels, command centers, and rocket launchers discovered beneath and adjacent to hospitals in northern Gaza. Despite such claims, Hamas denies any involvement and instead accuses Israel of spreading false information.

Indonesia’s foreign ministry refutes these allegations, emphasizing that the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza is a collaborative effort between Palestinians and Indonesians, with the hospital’s operations overseen by Palestinian authorities and supported by a group of Indonesian volunteers. The ministry further asserts that the hospital is currently facing overwhelming patient numbers, surpassing its initial capacity.

Sarbini Abdul Murad, Chairman of MER-C, the voluntary group responsible for funding the Indonesia Hospital, revealed that the facility is currently facing significant challenges. Murad affirmed that the hospital has depleted its fuel reserves, leading to its currently compromised state. He dismissed Israel’s accusations as a means to lay the groundwork for an attack on the Indonesian hospital.

Indonesia, as the most populous Muslim country globally, has been actively engaging in efforts to support Palestinians during this time of crisis. The nation has called for an immediate ceasefire and provided crucial humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In a statement, health officials in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, reported that the ongoing conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 9,770 Palestinians since October 7. It is estimated that during Hamas’ cross-border assault, 1,400 people lost their lives, with more than 240 individuals taken as hostages.

While the debate persists regarding the use of hospitals in conflict zones, the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza remains steadfast, dedicated to providing essential medical care to those in need. Its commitment to serving the Palestinian population underscores the importance of humanitarian efforts in times of crisis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who runs the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza?

The hospital is under the supervision of Palestinian authorities and operates with the assistance of several Indonesian volunteers.

The hospital is under the supervision of Palestinian authorities and operates with the assistance of several Indonesian volunteers. What is the purpose of the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza?

The primary aim of the hospital is to provide humanitarian aid and address the medical requirements of Palestinians in Gaza.

The primary aim of the hospital is to provide humanitarian aid and address the medical requirements of Palestinians in Gaza. How does Indonesia respond to the accusations from the Israeli military?

Indonesia categorically denies the accusations and asserts that the hospital was established solely for humanitarian purposes. They believe the claims to be false and a means to tarnish the hospital’s reputation.

Indonesia categorically denies the accusations and asserts that the hospital was established solely for humanitarian purposes. They believe the claims to be false and a means to tarnish the hospital’s reputation. What challenges is the Indonesia Hospital currently facing?

The hospital has run out of fuel, leading to difficulties in its operations and a strain on its capacity to treat patients adequately.

The hospital has run out of fuel, leading to difficulties in its operations and a strain on its capacity to treat patients adequately. What is Indonesia’s stance on the conflict?

Indonesia has called for an immediate ceasefire and has provided significant humanitarian aid to Gaza as a manifestation of its support for the Palestinian cause.

Sources:

– Reuters: [link]