Indonesia’s Blasphemy Law in the Spotlight: Woman Jailed for TikTok Video

A recent case in Indonesia has reignited the debate surrounding the country’s blasphemy laws. Lina Lutfiawati, also known as Lina Mukherjee on social media, was sentenced to two years in prison for a video she shared on TikTok. In the video, Lutfiawati is seen reciting an Islamic prayer before trying pork while visiting the popular tourist island of Bali.

The court found Lutfiawati guilty of “spreading information aimed at inciting hatred against religious individuals and specific groups.” Along with her prison sentence, she was also fined a significant amount of money. Failure to pay the fine could result in an extension of her jail term.

Lutfiawati expressed shock at the severity of the sentence and may file an appeal against it. This case is just one example of the rising religious conservatism in Indonesia and the increased weaponization of blasphemy laws. Human rights groups have raised concerns about the potential misuse of these laws to target religious minorities and individuals who are perceived to have insulted Islam.

The consumption of pork is forbidden in Islam, but it is commonly eaten by non-Muslims in Indonesia, including the country’s ethnic Chinese population and those living on the Hindu-majority island of Bali. Lutfiawati, who identifies as Muslim, has a significant following on social media, with over 2 million followers. She is known for her lifestyle and food videos, which often involve trying various dishes.

The video in question shows Lutfiawati reciting the Islamic phrase “Bismillah” (In the name of Allah) before consuming crispy pork skin. “Bismillah” is a sacred phrase in Islam, spoken before meals as a way to invoke the name of Allah and seek his blessings. The video received millions of views but drew condemnation from religious groups, including the Indonesian Ulema Council, which labeled it as blasphemous.

This incident highlights the growing tensions between religious freedom and conservative interpretations of Islamic law in Indonesia. Experts argue that the increase in the number and severity of blasphemy cases reflects a concerning trend towards radicalization in what was once considered a moderate Muslim country.

While Indonesia is home to the world’s largest Muslim population, recent developments have raised concerns about the shrinking space for religious tolerance and freedom of expression. Human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, have criticized the expansion of blasphemy laws, which they believe undermine the protection of religious freedom and belief.

This case follows a similar high-profile blasphemy case involving Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, also known as Ahok, who served as Jakarta’s first non-Muslim governor in 50 years. Purnama was convicted of blasphemy in 2017 after referencing a verse from the Quran during his reelection campaign, despite issuing a public apology. His case brought international attention to the issue of blasphemy in Indonesia.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how the enforcement and application of blasphemy laws will shape the future of religious freedom in Indonesia.

FAQs

What was Lina Lutfiawati sentenced for?

Lina Lutfiawati, also known as Lina Mukherjee, was sentenced to two years in prison for sharing a video on TikTok in which she recited an Islamic prayer before trying pork.

Why was the video considered blasphemous?

The video was deemed blasphemous because it showed Lutfiawati, a Muslim, consuming pork, which is forbidden in Islam.

What are blasphemy laws?

Blasphemy laws are laws that prohibit blasphemy, which is the act of insulting or showing contempt for religious beliefs or sacred entities.

What are the concerns surrounding blasphemy laws in Indonesia?

There are concerns that blasphemy laws in Indonesia are being misused and weaponized against religious minorities and individuals who are perceived to have insulted Islam, thus limiting religious freedom and freedom of expression in the country.

What is the impact of blasphemy laws in Indonesia?

The enforcement and application of blasphemy laws in Indonesia have raised concerns about the shrinking space for religious tolerance and freedom of expression in the country. Critics argue that this trend reflects a concerning shift towards radicalization.