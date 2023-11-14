In a landmark decision, India’s Supreme Court has suspended the conviction against Rahul Gandhi, paving the way for a new trial to take place. This development brings fresh hope for the politician and his supporters, as they eagerly await a fair and just resolution.

During the trial, Rahul Gandhi will have access to comprehensive digital resources, including global news, analysis, and expert opinions. This will enable him to stay informed about the latest developments and make informed decisions about his case.

As the new trial commences, all eyes are on the Supreme Court to deliver a fair and unbiased verdict. Rahul Gandhi’s suspension of conviction opens the door for a fresh start, and it is crucial that justice prevails throughout the proceedings.

