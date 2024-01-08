India’s Supreme Court Countermands Release of 11 Convicts in Gang Rape Case

New Delhi, India – In a significant turn of events, India’s highest court has overturned a state government’s decision to release 11 men convicted of gang-raping a pregnant Muslim woman during the Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002. These men were part of a Hindu mob responsible for the heinous crime that took the life of Bilkis Bano’s 3-year-old daughter and 14 members of her family.

Recently, an advisory panel established by the Gujarat state government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ordered the release of these men after they had served 14 years of their life sentences. However, the Supreme Court has now ruled that the Gujarat government lacked the necessary authority to make such a decision and has ordered the convicts to return to jail within two weeks.

The court’s ruling highlighted the Gujarat government’s overreach in granting the release and criticized its abuse of discretionary powers. As the trial and sentencing took place in Maharashtra state, the Gujarat government’s interference was deemed inappropriate.

The decision has been hailed as a victory for justice and women’s rights by supporters of Bano, who view the release of the convicts as an attack on Muslims and the fight for gender equality in a country where a woman becomes a victim of rape every 17 minutes. Bano’s lawyer, Shobha Gupta, expressed her satisfaction with the court’s decision, stating that the rule of law has been restored.

Aparna Bhat, an advocate for one of the petitioners in the case, also commended the judgment as extraordinary, lauding the judges’ interpretation of the law and their explicit directive for the accused to surrender. This landmark ruling sets an important precedent in the Indian legal system.

The gang rape and murders committed against Bano occurred in the midst of religious riots that erupted in Gujarat in February 2002 between Hindus and Muslims, resulting in the deaths of over 1,000 people, predominantly Muslims. Although an inquiry absolved then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi of any responsibility for the riots, questions surrounding the events and allegations of communal violence continued to be debated.

Bano’s horrifying account of the attack included men armed with swords, sticks, and sickles chasing after her and her family. One of the attackers even snatched her young daughter and brutally killed her. According to court documents, Bano was raped by three men while others assaulted her relatives. After losing consciousness, she awakened to find herself surrounded by lifeless bodies.

In the aftermath of a highly publicized trial, the convicted rapists and murderers were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008. However, the controversial decision to grant them remission after 14 years, under a provision in India’s Code of Criminal Procedure, ignited widespread protests and condemnation. Critics denounced political influences, misogyny, and religious bias as underlying factors in the men’s release.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court’s recent order to send the 11 convicts back to prison has reestablished the rule of law and reaffirmed the fight against gender-based violence and discrimination in India. The decision serves as a reminder that justice must prevail, irrespective of political or sectarian considerations.

