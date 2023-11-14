India’s Intelligence Agency Embraces a New Approach in response to Canada Killing

In a strategic shift, India’s intelligence agency has recently implemented a novel playbook to address evolving security challenges, specifically in the wake of a highly publicized incident in Canada. This revised approach, characterized by a proactive defensive offense, marks a departure from the previous defensive posture.

The Indian national security adviser, upon assuming office in 2014, emphasized the imperative need for a revised counterterror strategy. This new strategy aims to effectively counter threats by preemptively addressing potential vulnerabilities. By adopting a proactive defensive offense, the intelligence agency seeks to defend against immediate threats while simultaneously dismantling networks at their root levels.

The shift towards a more assertive stance in intelligence operations underscores the agency’s commitment to safeguarding national security. Rather than solely playing a reactive role, the intelligence agency now endeavors to stay ahead of potential threats. This approach involves initiatives such as targeted surveillance, intelligence sharing with international partners, and enhanced collaboration with other domestic security agencies.

As India confronts an evolving and complex security landscape, the adoption of a proactive defensive offense allows the intelligence agency to refine its capabilities in countering terrorism and related threats. By taking the initiative and being proactive, the agency is better positioned to identify and neutralize emerging threats before they materialize.

FAQ:

Q: What is a proactive defensive offense?

A: A proactive defensive offense is an approach that combines proactive measures, such as intelligence gathering and targeted surveillance, with defensive measures to effectively address security threats.

Q: How is this approach different from a defensive stance?

A: The defensive offense approach involves taking preemptive action to identify and neutralize threats, opposed to a purely reactive approach that focuses on responding to incidents after they occur.

Q: What are some examples of proactive defensive offense measures?

A: Proactive defensive offense measures may include targeted surveillance, intelligence sharing with international partners, and enhanced collaboration with other domestic security agencies.

Q: How does this shift impact India’s national security?

A: By adopting a proactive defensive offense, India’s intelligence agency aims to fortify national security by proactively addressing potential vulnerabilities and neutralizing threats before they pose a significant risk.