India’s Parliament Passes Groundbreaking Bill for Gender Equality in Politics

India’s parliament has achieved a significant milestone by passing a groundbreaking bill that reserves a third of its seats in the lower house and state assemblies for women. This remarkable feat is a triumph for rights groups that have tirelessly campaigned for better gender representation in politics.

With a resounding majority, 215 lawmakers from the upper house voted in favor of the bill, which was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government during a special parliamentary session. Following its approval by the lower house, Modi expressed his joy on Twitter, proclaiming it as a “historic moment in our country’s democratic journey,” noting that it marks the beginning of a new era of empowerment for women.

This victory represents the culmination of numerous attempts to pass the bill since its inception in 1996. Previous efforts were met with strong disapproval from certain lawmakers, causing multiple failures in its passage.

India, as the world’s largest democracy with a population of 1.4 billion people, faces a significant disparity in gender representation. Despite women constituting nearly half of the country’s 950 million registered voters, they currently hold a mere 15% of seats in parliament and 10% in state assemblies.

While the bill has been successfully voted through, the actual implementation of the quota may encounter delays. Its execution depends on the redrawing of electoral constituencies, a process that will occur after the completion of the country’s once-in-a-decade census. However, the census project, originally scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the global pandemic and has since faced several obstacles.

Although the bill’s passage will undoubtedly strengthen Prime Minister Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming national elections, it signifies a broader victory for women’s rights and gender equality in India. Despite progress being made in recent years, India remains a deeply patriarchal society, and women’s political participation has been historically low.

India has only had one female prime minister since gaining independence in 1947, with Indira Gandhi serving the country twice before her assassination in 1984. The current president, Droupadi Murmu, who assumed office last year, became only the second woman to hold this esteemed position.

This historic milestone in India’s parliamentary history establishes a solid foundation for promoting equal political representation and empowering women across all spheres of public life. It sets a powerful precedent for future generations and showcases India’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.

FAQs

1. What is the significance of the bill passed by India’s parliament?

The bill reserves a third of seats in the lower house and state assemblies for women, aiming to improve gender representation in politics and empower women.

2. How many lawmakers voted in favor of the bill?

A total of 215 lawmakers from the upper house voted in favor of the bill.

3. How long has the journey for this bill been?

The bill was first introduced in 1996 and faced six unsuccessful attempts to pass it before finally achieving success.

4. What percentage of lawmakers in India’s parliament and state assemblies are women?

Currently, women make up only 15% of lawmakers in parliament and 10% in state assemblies in India.

5. When will the implementation of the quota take place?

The implementation of the quota depends on the redrawing of electoral constituencies, which will occur after the completion of India’s once-in-a-decade census. However, the census project has faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.