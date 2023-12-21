Indian Opposition Lawmakers Protest Suspension from Parliament by Government

NEW DELHI – In a display of discontent, opposition lawmakers in India took to the streets to protest their suspension from Parliament by the government, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of stifling democracy in the country. These lawmakers held a march outside the Parliament building in New Delhi under a massive banner that read “Save Democracy” while carrying placards stating “Democracy is in danger.”

This action follows the suspension of more than 140 opposition lawmakers from both houses of Parliament over the past week. The suspensions were a result of these lawmakers demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah regarding a security breach that occurred on December 13th. During the breach, two intruders entered the chamber from the visitors’ gallery, creating chaos among lawmakers by releasing yellow smoke canisters. The intruders claimed their intention was to draw attention to the government’s neglect of rising unemployment rates in the country.

The opposition lawmakers sought a discussion in Parliament addressing the security breach but were accused of causing disorder. Prime Minister Modi’s government requested the opposition members to await the results of an inquiry established to investigate the breach rather than engaging in disruptive behavior.

Although the suspended members are currently barred from entering the Parliament’s chamber, the governing Hindu nationalist party government proceeded with legislative business, passing three bills aimed at reforming criminal laws. The suspension is set to last until Friday, coinciding with the conclusion of the current winter session of parliament.

This incident stands as one of the highest ever instances of suspensions during a parliamentary session, according to top opposition leaders. Sharad Pawar expressed his concern over the government’s actions, emphasizing the magnitude of the suspensions. Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress party, questioned the prime minister and the home minister, asking where they would address the nation if not within the parliament.

FAQs:

Why were the opposition lawmakers suspended from Parliament? The opposition lawmakers were suspended for demanding a statement from the Home Minister regarding a security breach that took place in the Parliament on December 13th. What were the intruders’ motives for storming the chamber? The intruders claimed they were drawing attention to the government’s lack of action on rising unemployment rates in the country. What legislation did the government pass despite the lawmakers’ suspension? The government passed three bills focused on the reform of criminal laws. How long will the suspensions last? The suspensions will last until the conclusion of the current winter session of parliament, which ends on Friday.

Sources:

– [Indian Parliament](https://www.parliamentofindia.nic.in/)