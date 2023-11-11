New Communal Clashes Erupt in India’s Haryana State

NUH, India (AP) — A deeply divided Haryana state in northern India is once again reeling from communal clashes between Hindus and Muslims. The recent violence, which resulted in multiple casualties, has put the entire region on edge.

Following clashes between Hindus and Muslims during a religious procession led by a Hindu nationalist group in Haryana’s Nuh district, tensions escalated rapidly. Two police officers and two civilians lost their lives in the confrontations, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. The violence also left over 20 police officers injured and numerous vehicles set on fire.

In a disturbing turn of events, the violence spread to Gurugram, a city located just outside the capital city of New Delhi. In Gurugram, mobs targeted a mosque, set it ablaze, and killed a Muslim cleric. While some of the attackers have been apprehended, the community remains on high alert.

To quell the situation, authorities have imposed a curfew, suspended internet services, and deployed thousands of paramilitary forces in affected areas. The curfew and internet suspension aim to prevent the further spread of violence and maintain overall security.

In response to the escalating tensions, officials have ordered the closure of schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. With the situation fluid, it is vital to prioritize the safety of students and educators.

Residents of Nuh are living in fear, as the violence has left the area scarred. The streets are littered with stones and charred remnants of vehicles, serving as grim reminders of the clashes that took place. Many locals have chosen to abandon violence-stricken neighborhoods out of sheer terror, while others are staying indoors to protect their families.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his condemnation for the violence in Nuh. He reassured the public that those responsible would face severe consequences for their actions. Home Minister Anil Vij has further pledged a thorough investigation into the clashes, alleging that they were orchestrated.

India has a long history of communal violence, especially since the partition of the country in 1947. However, many observers note a disturbing trend of rising religious polarization under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government. This trend has exacerbated tensions and widened existing fault lines, particularly affecting minority communities.

As the situation remains tense, the government must prioritize efforts to foster inclusive dialogue, promote religious harmony, and ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens. Only through collective efforts can India move towards truly overcoming the deep-seated divisions that continue to plague society.

