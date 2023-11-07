New Delhi Grapples with Severe Air Pollution, Urgent Measures Needed

New Delhi, the capital city of India, is currently experiencing a severe air pollution crisis, with the air quality index (AQI) reaching alarming levels. The combination of lower temperatures, stagnant wind, and crop stubble burning in neighboring farm states has contributed to the spike in air pollutants, officials have reported.

The consequences of this toxic haze are evident as many of the city’s 20 million residents have complained of eye irritation, itchy throats, and breathing difficulties. The AQI has hovered around 480 at various monitoring stations, well beyond the hazardous range. This poses significant risks to the health of both healthy individuals and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Healthcare professionals have witnessed the distressing effects firsthand, with young children and babies experiencing coughing and rapid breathing. The pressure on medical facilities has increased as individuals seek treatment for these pollution-related ailments.

As a result of the dire situation, city parks that are usually bustling with joggers and outdoor enthusiasts have been significantly less crowded. Simultaneously, there has been a surge in demand for air purifiers as residents strive to protect themselves from the hazardous air. However, even the supply of air purifier filters is struggling to meet the escalating demand, causing further inconvenience for those seeking relief.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee predicts that this high level of pollution will persist for the next two to three weeks, exacerbated by the practice of stubble burning, slow wind speeds, and dropping temperatures. Farmers in neighboring states historically burn crop waste in October to prepare their fields for the upcoming winter crops. Unfortunately, this practice contributes significantly to the deteriorating air quality.

The severity of the situation has cast a shadow over India’s cricket World Cup, with Mumbai’s financial capital also grappling with an increase in pollution levels. Urgent measures need to be implemented to address this crisis, as New Delhi’s AQI has reached the top of the real-time list of the world’s most polluted cities.

While some schools in New Delhi have been ordered closed, others remain open, prompting students to don masks as they commute to and from school buses. This serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by both the Covid-19 pandemic and the persistent air pollution crisis in the city.

It is clear that immediate action is required to mitigate the harmful effects of air pollution in New Delhi. The government, along with environmental organizations, must collaborate on long-term solutions to combat this recurring issue. The health and well-being of the city’s residents depend on it.