India’s Moon Rover Goes Into Hibernation: A Step Towards Future Lunar Exploration

India’s moon rover, Pragyan, has concluded its walk on the lunar surface and has been switched off, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, went into “Sleep mode” after transmitting the data it collected back to Earth via the lander. While the rover’s payloads have been turned off, there is hope that it may reawaken and continue its assignments when the next lunar day starts on September 22.

One of the primary goals of the mission was to search for signs of frozen water on the lunar surface, which could potentially serve as a source of drinking water or even rocket fuel for future astronaut missions. However, there has been no official word yet on the outcome of this particular search. Last week, ISRO announced that the rover had confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements using its laser-induced spectroscope instrument.

Despite its achievements, the mission also faced challenges. The electronics on board the spacecraft were not designed to withstand the extremely low temperatures on the moon, especially during the nighttime when temperatures can drop below -120°C (-184°F). This limitation, combined with the rover’s limited battery power, raises uncertainty about whether the rover will wake up again.

India’s successful moon landing comes after a failed attempt in 2019 and positions the country among an elite group of nations, including the United States, the Soviet Union, and China, who have achieved this milestone. The mission showcases India’s emerging technological prowess in space exploration and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of projecting India as a rising global power.

With a cost estimate of $75 million, the mission marks a significant investment in India’s space program. The success also comes at a time when other nations have faced setbacks in their lunar missions. Russia’s Luna 25, for example, spun into an uncontrolled orbit and crashed recently. The head of Russia’s space corporation attributed the failure to a lack of expertise resulting from a 47-year hiatus in lunar research.

India’s accomplishments in space exploration extend beyond its moon missions. The country has been actively involved in launching satellites for itself and other nations since the 1960s. Furthermore, India successfully placed a satellite in orbit around Mars in 2014. As the country looks toward the future, it plans to collaborate with the United States on its first mission to the International Space Station in 2022. India’s endeavors in lunar exploration and its ambitious space exploration plans demonstrate the country’s determination to make significant contributions to the global scientific community.