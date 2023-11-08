India’s Moon Rover Completes Mission and Prepares for Next Challenges

India’s moon rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has successfully completed its tasks on the lunar surface and entered sleep mode, according to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The rover’s assignments included confirming the presence of sulfur and detecting several other elements near the lunar south pole.

ISRO has reported that the rover’s payloads have been turned off and the collected data has been transmitted to Earth via the lander. The battery is fully charged and the solar panel has been oriented to receive light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023. The rover is now waiting for a successful awakening to tackle another set of assignments.

One of the key objectives of the mission was to search for signs of frozen water on the lunar surface. However, there is no word yet on the outcome of this search, which holds significant implications for future astronaut missions. Frozen water could be used as a source of drinking water and even as rocket fuel.

Despite the success of the mission, challenges persist. The electronics on board the Indian moon mission are not designed to withstand the extremely low temperatures experienced during the lunar nighttime, which can reach minus 120 degrees Celsius (minus 184 degrees Fahrenheit). The lunar night also lasts for as long as 14 days on Earth. These conditions pose a threat to the rover’s functionality, as electronic circuits and components may not survive such cold temperatures.

Pallava Bagla, a science writer and co-author of books on India’s space exploration, highlighted the limited battery power of the rover. Bagla emphasized the lack of technology in India capable of withstanding the deep cold temperature of the moon. This underlines the need for further advancements in electronic circuitry and components to ensure the longevity and success of future lunar missions.

India’s achievement in landing its moon rover and confirming the presence of various elements on the lunar surface demonstrates the country’s rising stature in technology and space exploration. This success aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of projecting India as a global leader. As India continues to push boundaries in space exploration, it will undoubtedly face new challenges and opportunities that will shape the future of its space program.