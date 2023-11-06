India’s Lunar Achievements: From Chandrayaan-3 to Aditya L1

India’s space exploration efforts have reached significant milestones recently with the successful missions of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1. Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, achieved a historic soft landing on the moon, making India the fourth country to accomplish this feat.

Vikram, the lander of Chandrayaan-3, touched down near the lunar South Pole region on August 23, marking India’s first soft-landing in this area. The landing site, now named Shiva Shakti Point, was identified by the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter from a previous mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 23 as ‘National Space Day’ to celebrate this landmark achievement.

The mission’s rover, Pragyan, successfully rolled out onto the lunar surface from Vikram, capturing captivating images and conducting in-situ measurements. Although the rover didn’t meet its intended drive distance of 300 to 350 meters, it still covered an impressive 101.4 meters. Images from the surface showcased the rover’s vertical solar array, indicating its operations at a high latitude on the moon.

Furthermore, Chandrayaan-3 surpassed its primary objectives, which included demonstrating a safe lunar landing, conducting roving activities, and performing scientific experiments. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also released initial findings from a lunar seismic activity payload.

Looking ahead, ISRO is optimistic that both Vikram and Pragyan may reactivate following the next sunrise, despite not carrying radioisotope heater units to combat the extreme lunar cold during the night. The hope is pinned on the upcoming sunrise expected on September 22.

In addition to these lunar achievements, India has also made strides in solar exploration with the successful launch of Aditya L1, the country’s first dedicated solar observatory. Carrying seven indigenously-developed scientific payloads, Aditya-L1 aims to study the Sun from its position in a halo orbit around Sun-Earth Lagrange point 1. The spacecraft will observe phenomena such as coronal heating, solar wind acceleration, and Coronal Mass Ejections, providing valuable insights into the dynamics of the solar atmosphere.

India’s impressive accomplishments in both lunar and solar missions demonstrate the nation’s commitment to scientific exploration and technological advancements. These achievements pave the way for future successes and contribute to humanity’s understanding of the Moon and the Sun’s mysteries.