New Era of Collaboration: India and Greece Strengthen Ties in Trade, Defense, and More

ATHENS, Greece – In a historic visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in 40 years. During his visit, Modi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed to enhance bilateral relations, with a focus on trade, business, defense, and other vital sectors.

The discussions between the leaders reiterated the deep-rooted ties that have existed between India and Greece for centuries. Prime Minister Mitsotakis expressed excitement at the prospect of elevating the cooperation between the two nations to a strategic level. This strategic relationship will pave the way for extensive collaborations in various fields, marking a new phase of collaboration between India and Greece.

Strengthening defense and security ties was a key agenda of the visit. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the intention to reinforce military cooperation and defense industries between the two countries. The signing of an agreement in this regard signifies a step towards closer collaboration and mutual support in defense matters.

Another area of focus is bilateral trade. Both leaders expressed the ambition to double trade between India and Greece by 2030. With a current trade volume of 1.32 billion euros in 2022, there is immense potential for further growth. This commitment aims to create a robust economic partnership that benefits both nations.

Additionally, the leaders emphasized the importance of cooperation in various sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, education, and technology. An agreement regarding agricultural production was signed, allowing for collaboration in research, animal rearing, and animal products. This cooperation will not only enhance agricultural practices but also foster innovation and scientific advancements.

Recognizing the significance of skilled migration, India and Greece aim to facilitate mobility and migration through an upcoming agreement. This step will create opportunities for individuals to explore and contribute to both countries, promoting cultural exchange and economic growth.

Furthermore, discussions highlighted the need for establishing direct flights between Greece and India. This move will strengthen tourism ties and unlock enormous potential for economic cooperation, particularly in sectors like pharmaceuticals and technology.

As India and Greece embark on this new era of collaboration, the opportunities for mutual growth and prosperity are immense. With a strong foundation of historical ties, the strategic relationship between the two nations will pave the way for a brighter future, fostering innovation, economic development, and cultural exchange.

