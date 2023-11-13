India’s Call for Global Custodianship of Critical Minerals

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has issued a strong message, urging nations that possess critical minerals to recognize their custodianship as a “global responsibility.” Referring to the challenge of securing vital resources for energy transition goals, Modi warned that failure to do so may result in a “new model of colonialism.” The Prime Minister emphasized the worldwide importance of these materials, even though their abundance is unevenly distributed across different regions.

Modi’s remarks were made during a Business 20 summit held in New Delhi, where he highlighted the risk associated with the unbalanced availability of critical minerals, rare earths, and other essential materials. While some countries possess abundant reserves, others have none at all. However, these resources are indispensable for the well-being of the entire human race.

Undeniably, the current scenario poses significant challenges, particularly when it comes to ensuring a steady supply of minerals crucial for the transition to environmentally friendly energy sources. China, for instance, dominates the global production of rare earths, accounting for 70% of mine production and possessing 85% of the world’s processing capacity. China’s recent imposition of export restrictions on gallium and germanium, key elements for computer chips and other components, has raised concerns and fueled tensions with the United States.

Addressing a gathering of global business executives and industry leaders, Modi expressed confidence in India’s potential to establish an efficient and dependable supply chain for critical minerals. He stressed the need for a resilient supply chain, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted global supply networks.

In line with the broader efforts to diversify supply chains, India and the United States, in June, signed agreements spanning numerous sectors, including chips, minerals, technology, space, and defense. This collaboration between the two nations signifies a strategic move to reduce dependence on a single country for critical resources.

Modi’s call for recognizing custodianship as a global responsibility sets the stage for international cooperation and collaboration in the realm of critical minerals. It signals the need for a more equitable distribution of these resources while emphasizing the importance of a diverse and secure supply chain for a sustainable energy future.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are critical minerals?

Critical minerals are a group of naturally occurring elements that are vital for various industries, including technology, renewable energy, defense, and healthcare. They play a significant role in the development of innovative technologies and the shift towards a sustainable future.

Why is custodianship of critical minerals important?

Recognizing custodianship of critical minerals as a global responsibility ensures that these resources are shared equitably for the benefit of all nations. It promotes international cooperation, prevents monopolies, and mitigates the risks associated with a lopsided distribution of important materials.

What are rare earths?

Rare earths are a group of 17 elements with unique magnetic and electronic properties. They are essential components in various technologies, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, smartphones, and medical devices.

What impact do export restrictions have on critical minerals?

Export restrictions imposed by countries possessing critical minerals can disrupt global supply chains, create price volatility, and hinder the development of advanced technologies. Such restrictions have the potential to escalate tensions between nations reliant on these resources.

Is there ongoing international collaboration to address these concerns?

Yes, countries around the world are actively exploring ways to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on a single source for critical minerals. Collaborative efforts, like the agreements signed between India and the United States, aim to foster cooperation, enhance resource security, and promote a more sustainable approach to the global supply of critical minerals.