India’s Manipur Crisis: Modi’s Calculated Silence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced criticism for his silence on the ongoing crisis in the northeastern state of Manipur. The state has been engulfed in ethnic violence for the past three months, resulting in over 150 deaths and the displacement of over 50,000 people. While Modi’s social media accounts portray him as a global leader and the face of an ascendant India, his lack of response to the crisis has raised concerns.

Observers argue that Modi’s silence is a conscious decision to protect his political brand ahead of the upcoming general election. Speaking out on the tension in Manipur could potentially criticize his own party, as calls grow for the dismissal of the chief minister and government’s handling of the situation.

However, critics and political commentators believe that Modi’s silence is damaging his image and shows a lack of empathy. The ongoing crisis in Manipur is a pressing issue that cannot be ignored, especially as India is set to host a summit for the leaders of the top 20 economies next month.

The danger of violence and distrust between communities remains high in Manipur, with the state essentially split between hill tribes and the Meitei who live in the plains. The internet has been blocked, movement for residents is severely restricted, and armed mobs have resorted to violence, leading to a breakdown of law and order.

The crisis in Manipur also has broader implications for India’s northeast region, which has a history of ethnic violence. There are concerns that the turmoil could potentially spread to nearby states and weaken India’s defense posture against China in the eastern sector.

Although the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Modi is unlikely to succeed, its main objective is to force the prime minister to address the Manipur crisis in Parliament. The opposition parties have been pushing for a statement from Modi and the dismissal of Manipur’s top elected official, who is a member of Modi’s party.

Despite protests and calls for action, Modi’s calculated silence has persisted. As the situation in Manipur continues to escalate, it remains to be seen how long the prime minister can maintain his silence without further damaging his political standing.