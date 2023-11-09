Indian Prime Minister Modi and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Seek to Improve Relations at Border Meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently met to address the ongoing tensions at their disputed border. This face-to-face meeting, which took place at the BRICS economic group meeting in Johannesburg, marked a rare occasion for these two leaders to engage directly on the border issue.

The border between India and China has been a longstanding source of friction, leading to a war in 1962 and the establishment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as an ill-defined de facto border. In their meeting, Modi emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas and respecting the LAC for the normalization of the India-China relationship.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current relations between China and India, emphasizing that improving these relations serves the common interests of both countries. The statement also highlighted the need to handle the border issue properly in order to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the region.

This meeting is seen as a positive step toward mending the strained relationship between the two countries. Just last week, India and China held their 19th round of talks to resolve their border issues, which resulted in a positive and constructive discussion according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Tensions between India and China escalated significantly in 2020 after a deadly clash in Aksai Chin-Ladakh and a subsequent brawl in the Tawang sector of India’s northeastern territory. The defense ministers of both countries have acknowledged that these border disputes undermine the foundation of their bilateral relations.

Moving forward, it is crucial for India and China to continue engaging in dialogue and intensify efforts to deescalate tensions at the border. By prioritizing peace and tranquility, both countries can work towards a more stable and cooperative relationship that serves their mutual interests.