India’s MDL Launches Final Nilgiri-class P17A Frigate: Enhancing Maritime Capabilities

The recent launch of the final Nilgiri-class P17A frigate by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) marks a significant milestone in India’s naval capabilities. With its extensive expertise and advanced technological prowess, MDL has been a crucial contributor to the construction of warships and the delivery of various vessels, ranging from patrol boats to stealth frigates. The launch of the ‘Mahendragiri’ not only strengthens the nation’s defense capabilities but also further reinforces indigenous manufacturing and self-reliance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the significance of MDL’s launch of the final Nilgiri-class P17A frigate?

A: The launch of the final Nilgiri-class P17A frigate showcases MDL’s vital role in enhancing India’s maritime capabilities, contributing to national defense, and promoting self-sufficiency in manufacturing.

Q: What is the Nilgiri-class P17A frigate?

A: The Nilgiri-class P17A frigate, also known as Project 17A, is a follow-on of the Project 17 Shivalik-class frigate for the Indian Navy. These frigates incorporate low-observability technologies, such as radar-absorbing coatings and composite materials, to enhance stealth capabilities.

Q: What weapons and systems are equipped on the Nilgiri-class P17A frigate?

A: The frigate is fitted with a 76mm main gun, two 30mm AK-630M anti-aircraft artillery systems, two torpedo tubes, launchers for eight BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, and 32 Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles. Its main radar system is the MF-STAR by IAI.

Q: What are the main characteristics of the Project 17A frigates?

A: The Project 17A frigates have a displacement of 6,670 tons, a length of 149 meters, a width of 17.8 meters, and a draft of 5.22 meters. They can reach a speed of 28 knots and have a range of 5,500 nautical miles. The crew consists of 226 sailors.

With the launch of the final frigate, MDL continues to contribute to the growth of India’s maritime capabilities. The construction of the Nilgiri-class P17A frigates by MDL and GRSE demonstrates the country’s commitment to enhancing its naval strength, promoting self-reliance, and bolstering indigenous manufacturing. These frigates embody advanced technologies and capabilities that will significantly support the Indian Navy’s operations and defense efforts in the years to come.

Sources:

– [Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited](https://mdlindia.co.in)

– [Indian Ministry of Defense](https://mod.gov.in)