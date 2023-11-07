India’s Ambitious Plan to Expand its Presence in the Global Space Industry

When India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the moon, it attracted over 8 million viewers on YouTube, setting a new record for the site. This milestone not only highlighted India’s achievements in low-cost space engineering and science, but also revealed a concerted effort by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to rebrand itself as an approachable and transparent organization.

In the past, ISRO has operated with a culture of secrecy and reluctance to discuss its missions. However, in recent years, there has been a noticeable shift towards greater transparency and openness. This change in approach aims to position ISRO as a more inclusive and engaging space agency, in line with the government’s vision of making India a profitable space superpower.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon ISRO to tap into the $400 billion global commercial space market, which is predicted to reach a value of $1 trillion by 2030. Currently, India holds only a 2% share of this market, equivalent to around $8 billion. However, the government has set an ambitious goal of capturing a $40 billion slice by 2040.

To achieve this objective, ISRO recognizes the need to collaborate with young scientists, startups, investors, and private industry partners. This necessitates a departure from its closed-off approach, as these stakeholders are more receptive to an open and engaging environment. By fostering a friendlier image and leveraging social media platforms, ISRO has successfully piqued the interest of university students like Sruthi Parupudi, who previously believed that careers in the space industry were inaccessible to non-scientists.

The transformation at ISRO has been attributed to the leadership of S. Somanath, the organization’s chairman since 2022. Somanath’s initiatives include encouraging informal problem-solving discussions during break times and creating spaces, such as refreshment kiosks, where employees can gather and connect. These seemingly small changes have contributed to an overall more attractive work environment for employees and potential partners alike.

The newfound spirit of openness and collaboration has not only boosted confidence among ISRO scientists but has also attracted space startups seeking guidance and partnerships. Private space industry insiders emphasize the importance of predictability in collaborations, and the enhanced responsiveness of ISRO has made such partnerships more attractive.

India’s space ambitions extend beyond the moon. ISRO has set its sights on exploring the sun, launching manned missions into orbit, and studying Venus. Additionally, the agency is partnering with NASA for planetary defense and deep space exploration. As a critical aspect of asserting its position as a global superpower, India’s government is actively promoting the development of its space industry, with personal interest from Prime Minister Modi in attracting foreign investments.

While there are challenges ahead, including competition from established players in the space industry and uncertainty surrounding the economy, the increased openness and transparency within ISRO have sparked optimism. By humanizing scientists and showcasing their achievements, it is hoped that these positive changes will inspire young minds to pursue careers in science and contribute to India’s ambitious space journey.

In conclusion, India’s transformation of its space agency, the ISRO, into a more transparent and inclusive organization marks a significant step towards establishing itself as a key player in the global space industry. Through a friendlier image and increased collaboration with private industry partners, ISRO aims to capture a larger share of the commercial space market. The government’s support and focus on attracting foreign investment further underscores India’s commitment to its space ambitions. While challenges lie ahead, the newfound openness, confidence, and optimism within ISRO inspire hope for a future where India becomes a prominent space superpower.