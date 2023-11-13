India Embraces Its Ancient Heritage: The Renaming of the Nation

India, the vibrant nation known for its rich history and cultural diversity, has recently embarked on a journey to reclaim its ancient identity. In a bold move, the Indian government has decided to replace the name “India” with the revered Sanskrit word “Bharat” in official dinner invitations for the upcoming G20 summit. This decision resonates with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s efforts to shed what they perceive as colonial-era influences.

The invitation sent to the esteemed guests attending the G20 summit refers to Indian President Droupadi Murmu as the “President of Bharat” instead of the customary “President of India.” While the country officially bears two names, India and Bharat, the former has been predominantly used both domestically and internationally.

Bharat, an ancient Sanskrit word that holds tremendous significance in Hindu texts, is a synonym for India in the Hindi language. Historians believe that this term dates back to ancient times, encapsulating the essence of India’s rich cultural heritage.

Support for the change in nomenclature comes from officials within Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, who argue that the name India is a lingering symbol of British colonialism and represents an era of subjugation and servitude. They view this change as another significant step towards breaking free from the shackles of colonial mentality.

Prominent leaders, such as Pushkar Singh Dhami, the top elected official of Uttarakhand state, have lauded this decision, emphasizing its rejection of the lingering remnants of a “slavery mentality.” Dhami, a respected figure in Modi’s party, took to social media to share the G20 dinner invitation, proudly showcasing India’s commitment to reclaiming its ancient identity.

This move is not the first time Modi’s government has sought to replace names associated with India’s colonial and Mughal past. In a similar vein, in 2015, the iconic Aurangzeb Road in New Delhi, named after a Mughal king, was rechristened as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road, following protests from Modi’s party leaders. Furthermore, the government recently renamed a colonial-era avenue in the heart of New Delhi used for ceremonial military parades, symbolizing a country striving to redefine its identity beyond its colonized past.

Proponents of Modi’s government argue that these name changes aim to embrace and celebrate India’s Hindu heritage. By reclaiming indigenous names deeply rooted in their cultural and historical fabric, they hope to reconnect with their roots and revive national pride.

Critics, however, have voiced their concerns over the loss of the global recognition associated with the name “India” and urge the government to preserve this iconic branding developed over centuries. Opposition lawmaker Shashi Tharoor highlights that while there is no constitutional objection to utilizing “Bharat,” it is crucial to retain the name India alongside it. This dual usage ensures the preservation of a name that encompasses a rich historical legacy, renowned and respected worldwide.

The ongoing debate surrounding “India” versus “Bharat” has gained momentum since the formation of the INDIA alliance, an opposition coalition aiming to challenge Modi’s party and secure victory in the 2024 national elections. The acronym INDIA stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, signifying their commitment to inclusive growth and progress.

As the nation embarks on this journey to redefine its identity, one thing remains certain: India, or Bharat, continues to captivate the world with its majestic history, vibrant culture, and resilient spirit.

