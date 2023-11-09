India’s G20 Presidency: A Test of Global Cooperation

The G20 Presidency of India presents a formidable challenge, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Speaking at the ‘India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’ event in New York, Jaishankar discussed the complexities faced due to the East-West divide and North-South disparities within the G20. While acknowledging the difficulties, he emphasized India’s determination to uphold the core objectives of the G20.

Jaishankar expressed gratitude for the presence of attendees, stating that it signifies their support for India and underscores the importance of South-South cooperation. Reflecting on the recent New Delhi G20 Summit, which was themed ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’ he described the summit and India’s presidency as challenging but resolved to ensure that the organization stays true to its core agenda.

The primary goal of India’s G20 Presidency is to foster global growth and development. To start, India initiated the presidency with the Global South Summit, bringing together 125 nations from the South, with active participation from many attendees. Jaishankar drew attention to the challenges faced by the Global South, including structural inequities, historical burdens, the devastation caused by COVID-19, and conflict-induced economic disruptions.

Furthermore, Jaishankar highlighted the concerning impact of geopolitical rivalries on essential needs like access to affordable food, fertilizers, and energy for many nations. Geopolitical calculations and contests are increasingly influencing these basic requirements, reinforcing the need for global cooperation and collaborative solutions.

In addition to the event in New York, S. Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the United Nations General Assembly session, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech on September 26. Following his visit to New York, he will travel to Washington, DC.

India’s G20 Presidency serves as a crucial test for global cooperation. While navigating East-West divisions and North-South disparities, India remains committed to fostering inclusive growth, addressing the challenges of the Global South, and promoting collaboration to overcome geopolitical rivalries.