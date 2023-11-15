New Article: Jet Airways Founder Arrested in India Money Laundering Case

Sensational Development: Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, has been apprehended by India’s financial crime fighting agency. This significant arrest comes in the wake of a high-profile money laundering case, allegedly involving an astonishing amount of 5.38 billion Indian rupees ($65.06 million) linked to Canara Bank.

Legal Proceedings: Goyal was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a comprehensive interrogation session at the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Mumbai. The air of suspicion surrounding Jet Airways intensified when Canara Bank lodged a complaint in May, accusing Goyal, his wife, and a former airline director of causing a “wrongful loss” to the lender.

The Underlying Story: Jet Airways, once the premier private airline in India, experienced a drastic decline in fortunes and ultimately ran out of funds in April 2019. Consequently, the company was compelled to declare bankruptcy. Despite hopes of a revival under new ownership by the first quarter of 2022, the airline remains ensnared in a deadlock with creditors regarding a resolution plan to extricate itself from bankruptcy.

Although this arrest marks a notable turn of events, both Jet Airways and the Enforcement Directorate refrained from immediate comment. As the proceedings unfold, it is crucial to closely monitor further developments in this high-profile case.

