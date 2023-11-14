India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Exploring the Moon’s Surface

India is eagerly anticipating the outcome of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, as it seeks to become the fourth nation to successfully land on the moon. Chandrayaan-3, meaning “moon vehicle” in Hindi and Sanskrit, was launched from the Bay of Bengal last month with the goal of deploying a solar-powered rover to explore the lunar surface for a period of two weeks.

Unlike previous attempts, Chandrayaan-3 does not have any astronauts on board. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has set several objectives for the mission, including a safe landing on the moon, deploying the rover, and conducting scientific experiments.

This is not India’s first foray into lunar exploration. In 2008, the Chandrayaan-1 mission played a crucial role in the discovery of water molecules on the moon’s surface. However, it was an impact probe rather than a landing mission. The country’s previous attempt, Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, unfortunately ended in failure as contact with the lander was lost just moments before touchdown. Nevertheless, India remains determined to achieve its goal of exploring the moon.

The interest in lunar exploration is not limited to India. Several nations, including the United States, Russia, and China, have successfully landed spacecraft on the moon in the past. However, there is a new space race underway, with countries like India aiming to establish a presence and gather knowledge about the moon’s south pole. This region is of particular interest due to the presence of ice, which could potentially serve as a valuable resource for future long-term settlements or even as a refueling station for space exploration, as the hydrogen and oxygen in water can be used as rocket fuel.

For those interested in witnessing the Chandrayaan-3 mission, there are various ways to watch the event. People in India can tune in to the public broadcaster DD National TV. International viewers can catch the live-stream on the Indian space agency’s website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 5:20 p.m. Indian Standard Time or 7:50 a.m. Eastern time. In case of unfavorable conditions, the landing may be postponed to Sunday.

