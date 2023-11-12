New Perspectives on Indians On Death Row in Qatar: S Jaishankar Supports Families

In a highly distressing situation, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has extended his support to the families of eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been sentenced to death in Qatar. The Indian government has expressed its utmost concern for the case and has assured the families that it will do everything possible to secure their release.

These men, who were once decorated officers leading major Indian warships, were employed by Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm that offered training and related services to the armed forces of Qatar. It has been alleged that some of them had been involved in a sensitive project involving Italian technology-based midget submarines with stealth capacities. Reports have suggested that they are now being accused of espionage.

The Ministry of External Affairs reacted strongly to the death penalty verdict, expressing shock and asserting that it will raise the matter with Qatari authorities. The ministry has been in constant contact with the families and their legal team, exploring all possible legal options to ensure justice for the detained officers.

The sentenced individuals are Capt Navtej Singh Gill, Capt Birendra Kumar Verma, Capt Saurabh Vasisht, Cdr Amit Nagpal, Cdr Purnendu Tiwari, Cdr Sugunakar Pakala, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh. Each of them has contributed significantly to the Indian Navy, and their families are pleading for their safe return.

One such individual, Meetu Bhargava, the sister of one of the detained officers, reached out to the Indian government in June for assistance. Through social media, she appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the need to bring these officers back to India without any further delay.

S Jaishankar’s reassurance to the families brings a glimmer of hope to this dire situation. The government’s commitment to securing the release of these individuals is unwavering. Coordination between the families and the government will continue, ensuring that every effort is made to support those affected by this distressing ordeal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What are the accusations against the eight former Indian Navy personnel?

A: The individuals have been accused of espionage, allegedly involved in a sensitive project related to Italian technology-based midget submarines with stealth characteristics.

Q: How has the Indian government responded to the death penalty verdict?

A: The Ministry of External Affairs has expressed shock and condemned the verdict. They are in touch with the families and the legal team, exploring all legal options to secure the release of the individuals.

Q: Who are the individuals sentenced to death?

A: The sentenced individuals are Capt Navtej Singh Gill, Capt Birendra Kumar Verma, Capt Saurabh Vasisht, Cdr Amit Nagpal, Cdr Purnendu Tiwari, Cdr Sugunakar Pakala, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh.

Q: How has the family of one of the detained officers sought assistance?

A: Meetu Bhargava, the sister of one of the detained officers, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through social media in June, urging him to intervene for their immediate return to India.