India Emerges as Leading Source of Foreign Citizenship Acquisitions

In an era marked by strained diplomatic relations between Delhi and Ottawa, a surprising trend has emerged, highlighting the enduring bond between Indians and Canadians. While both countries may be locked in a diplomatic standoff, they are dancing in harmony when it comes to immigration. Indians, who have long held the top spot in migrating to OECD countries, now also lead in acquiring foreign citizenship.

According to the recently released OECD report titled “International Migration Outlook: 2023” in Paris, India stands out as the largest national group acquiring rich-country citizenship. What is even more remarkable is Canada’s significant contribution to this trend, achieving the largest proportionate increase among host countries with a staggering 174% jump between 2021 and 2022.

Last year witnessed the highest number of foreign nationals acquiring OECD country citizenship, with a significant 25% increase compared to 2021. Although the report does not provide a detailed breakdown, it emphasizes that India has held the position of the main country of origin for acquiring OECD country citizenships since 2019.

In 2021 alone, approximately 130,000 Indians acquired the citizenship of an OECD member country. While this number dipped slightly from the figure of 150,000 in 2019, it still reflects a strong trend. Interestingly, China also made its mark in this race, securing the fifth spot with around 57,000 Chinese acquiring OECD country citizenships in 2021.

Delving further into the statistics, the top three countries within the 38-member OECD that extend passports to Indian immigrants are the United States, with 56,000 acquisitions, followed by Australia with 24,000, and Canada with 21,000.

While the diplomatic tensions between Delhi and Ottawa continue, this trend highlights the profound connection between the people of India and Canada. The allure of foreign citizenship presents a unique opportunity for Indians to expand their global horizons, contributing to the cultural fabric and economic growth of their new home countries. As this trend persists, it will be fascinating to observe how it shapes the evolving landscape of global migration and diplomatic relationships in the coming years.