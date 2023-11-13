Indians Express Discontent Towards Canada’s Support for Sikh Separatists

Canada’s recent allegation that India could be involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist has sparked anger among many Indians. However, the larger issue at hand for Indians is Canada’s tolerance of Indian separatist groups. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement has further strained the already tense relations between the two countries, with India specifically objecting to the presence of vocal Sikh separatists in Canada.

“The support these lawless elements have received under the cover of what you call freedom of expression and democratic rights of citizens has enabled the pursuit of a violent agenda by Khalistani activists in Canada,” expressed Nirupama Rao, a former Indian foreign secretary. “The choice is Canada’s – it must control such elements with a firm hand and cannot allow them to run free to foster terrorism and violence in our country.”

The perception of Canada’s support for groups seeking an independent Sikh state called Khalistan has led many Indians to draw parallels with arch-rival Pakistan. Indian security officials believe that Pakistan provides refuge, funds, and weapons to Sikh separatists, and now see Canada in a similar light.

While New Delhi has dismissed Trudeau’s claims as “absurd,” this episode affirms India’s more recent strongman image. Many Indians view this as an opportunity to showcase their country’s growing geopolitical power and military might. The Indian middle class, in particular, has long envied the action taken by countries like Israel and the United States against their enemies far from their borders. The possibility of Indian involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist is likely to generate satisfaction among sections of the Indian public aware of such developments.

In response to the diplomatic crisis, the Indian government has issued an advisory urging Indians in Canada to exercise caution due to the growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and violence. However, Canada’s minister of immigration, refugees, and citizenship has reassured that Canada remains a safe country despite the heightened emotions surrounding the situation.

These recent developments have also created concerns for Indian students aspiring to study in Canada. There are worries about the potential impact on permanent visas and citizenship. While some Indian students find it easier to access Canada, this diplomatic dispute may hinder their future plans.

Despite the controversy, there are voices within India, even from the corporate world, questioning why the Canadian government would support individuals perceived as terrorists. Deepak Shenoy, CEO of Capitalmind, an investment firm, pointed out the contrasting treatment of Canadian truckers protesting in Ottawa and the perceived support for terrorists in Canada.

Canada’s Sikh diaspora has grown significantly since the 1980s when Sikh militancy advocating for the state of Khalistan gained momentum in India’s Punjab region. The bombing of an Air India flight in 1985, which took the lives of many Canadians of Indian origin, intensified the Indian government’s efforts to extradite the accused mastermind, a Sikh individual. As a result, many Indians hold Canada partially responsible for delays in the investigation.

The dispute between India and Canada highlights the complex dynamics of diaspora communities and the impact it can have on bilateral relations. Canada must address the concerns raised by India and take decisive action to control groups advocating violence and terrorism within its borders.

