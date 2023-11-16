A group of researchers, including Edgar Lehr, ventured into the treacherous terrain of a Peruvian mountain in search of lizards. Little did they know that their expedition would take a thrilling turn resembling an action movie plot.

While exploring the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene, and Mantaro rivers, the team unexpectedly encountered a snake. This snake, however, was not the only surprise they encountered during their journey. Shortly after spotting the snake, the researchers noticed a drone following their every move, sparking concerns that dangerous cartels were monitoring them.

“The experience felt like being in an action-packed film,” Lehr remarked. Fearing for their safety, the team decided to abbreviate their expedition and left with the snake in tow. Once back in safety, Lehr examined the snake and made an incredible discovery; it was an entirely new species.

The researchers faced a conundrum – what should they name this newfound creature? It was not until Lehr saw a trailer for the latest Indiana Jones movie that he found his inspiration. Reminded of his exhilarating adventures in Peru, he decided to honor the actor who brought Indiana Jones to life on the big screen, Harrison Ford.

The species has now been officially named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, paying homage to the fearless explorer played by Harrison Ford in the famous action movie franchise. While ants and spiders have previously been named after the actor, it is fitting that this new discovery, a snake species, be associated with his indelible legacy as Indiana Jones.

In an interview, Harrison Ford humorously commented on the trend of having creatures named after him, stating, “These scientists keep choosing creatures that terrify children. I don’t get it. In my free time, I’m more likely to be cross-stitching or singing lullabies to my basil plants to help them sleep.”

Unveiled in the journal Salamandra, the discovery of Tachymenoides harrisonfordi highlights the importance of public awareness and conservation efforts. Lehr, a biology professor at Illinois Wesleyan University, expressed his hope that this naming would remind people that there are still countless unknown species waiting to be discovered.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Where was the new snake species discovered?

A: The new snake species, Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, was discovered in the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene, and Mantaro rivers in Peru.

Q: Why was the snake named after Harrison Ford?

A: The snake was named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi in honor of Harrison Ford, the actor famous for his portrayal of Indiana Jones in the popular movie franchise.

Q: Why did the researchers feel endangered during their expedition?

A: The researchers encountered a drone and suspected the presence of dangerous cartels in the region, prompting concerns for their safety.

Q: How did the researchers return from their expedition?

A: The researchers departed on a helicopter, along with the snake they had discovered, due to concerns for their safety.

Q: Why is naming the snake species after Harrison Ford significant?

A: Naming a species after a renowned actor like Harrison Ford helps create public awareness and capture people’s interest in the diverse and undiscovered wildlife around us.