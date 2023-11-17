Indian Workers Trapped in Collapsed Tunnel: A Race Against Time

Rescue efforts have been stymied as 40 workers remain trapped inside a collapsed highway tunnel in India. With massive boulders obstructing the path to create an evacuation passage, rescue teams have been unable to reach the workers for three days. However, despite the dire situation, the trapped laborers have managed to stay safe and healthy thus far.

Food, water, and oxygen have been provided to the workers through a pipe since Sunday morning when the tunnel collapsed. Efforts to create an evacuation pipe have been hindered by the presence of heavy boulders. A machine is being transported from New Delhi to insert the pipe, replacing the current one that has been blocked.

This tragic incident occurred in the course of constructing a 4.5-km tunnel as part of the ambitious Char Dham highway project. The highway, a crucial component of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government’s agenda, aims to connect four revered Hindu pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand. The project involves the construction of 890 km of roads at a cost of $1.5 billion.

While the project holds great significance for religious and infrastructural development, it has also faced its fair share of criticism. The mountainous terrain where the highway is being built is prone to landslides, earthquakes, and floods. Geologists, residents, and officials have attributed incidents of land subsidence to the rapid construction in these regions.

Environmental experts have voiced concerns over the project’s impact on the fragile ecosystem of the area. Halts in construction have occurred before due to subsidence-related damage to hundreds of houses along the proposed routes. The tunnel project, which began in 2018, was initially slated for completion by July 2022. However, the recent events have pushed the deadline to May 2024, a government statement confirmed.

As the rescue teams race against time to free the trapped workers, the incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in developing infrastructure in sensitive natural environments. Efforts to mitigate the impact on the local ecosystem and ensuring the safety of workers should be a top priority.

