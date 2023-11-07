Tragedy Strikes on Royal Caribbean Cruise: Indian Woman Mysteriously Goes Missing

In a devastating turn of events, an Indian woman named Reetha Sahani reportedly went missing from the Royal Caribbean Cruise while it was sailing through the Singapore Strait. The 64-year-old woman’s son, Apoorv Sahani, reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of External Affairs seeking help, claiming that the cruise company was neglecting their responsibility.

After relentless efforts, the cruise liner finally shared surveillance footage which confirmed the tragic death of Reetha Sahani. Her son expressed gratitude towards Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, the PMO, and the Indian Embassy in Singapore for their assistance during this distressing time. The Indian High Commission has been actively involved, maintaining close contact with the Sahani family and Singaporean authorities to address all related matters and facilitate legal procedures.

Reetha Sahani’s husband, Jakesh Sahani, was also aboard the ‘Spectrum of the Seas’ cruise ship when the incident occurred. According to a report by the Strait Times, she allegedly jumped from the vessel while en route to Singapore. The crew informed the family about this tragic event, but they have yet to receive the requested CCTV footage to confirm the incident. The family holds hope that Reetha Sahani may still be on the ship, somewhere undiscovered.

Amidst the investigation, it has been revealed that Reetha Sahani was unable to swim, raising questions about the circumstances leading to her disappearance. Her husband underwent extensive interviews with the police, providing any valuable information he could.

Meanwhile, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has coordinated a search operation in collaboration with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) to locate the missing person. A navigational safety broadcast has been issued to all vessels in the Singapore Strait and the port to report any sightings or provide information to the MRCC.

The Indian High Commission has also reached out to the India head of the Royal Caribbean cruise company, ensuring full support for the Sahani family during this difficult time.

As investigations continue, the heartbreaking loss of Reetha Sahani raises critical questions about passenger safety and the accountability of cruise companies. This incident serves as a reminder of the need for enhanced protocols and measures to ensure the well-being of passengers aboard cruise ships.